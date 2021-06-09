TECH MAHINDRA INKS AGREEMENT WITH VSBLTY & INTEL TO CREATE THE FIRST DIGITAL IN-STORE MEDIA NETWORK THROUGHOUT LATIN AMERICA

Breaking News
Philadelphia, PA, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE:VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (OTC:VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, and Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services, today announced the signing of a four-year agreement to manage services for roll out, operations and analytics related to Intel/VSBLTY video cameras, screens and hardware required to establish the first international digital in-store media network in more than 50,000 Modelorama stores and neighborhood bodegas throughout Latin America.

The project, which also includes Mexico’s Grupo Modelo (part of the AB InBev family of companies) Intel® Corporation and Retailigent Media, will create the largest digital in-store media network in Latin America. In addition to being an international advertising network, it will provide for the integration of store traffic and customer anonymous demographics, coupled with daily sales, critical operations-related data and real time security, powered by Intel® NUC, VSBLTY artificial intelligence and Intel vPro® Platform for remote management.

Tech Mahindra will provide infrastructure procurement and logistical support and analytics-based managed services and will also be responsible for network monitoring and management, remote support and on-site troubleshooting.

VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “The deployments are already underway in Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru. Once the international network is fully operational, consumer package goods brands will be able to advertise to Latin American shoppers right at point-of-sale where buying decisions are made,” he added. Hutton also said that VSBLTY will be supplying all its proprietary software, licensing for analytics, and visual display. “Tech Mahindra gives us the scale and monitoring ability that will be key to the successful monetization of this network. They are critical to our achieving the first-year goal of 5,000 locations,” Hutton added. 

“Harshul Asnani, Global Head of Technology Business at Tech Mahindra, said, “The partnership is a step towards strengthening our business relationships, and we look forward to collaborating with VSBLTY to enhance the delivery model by bringing our global capabilities, expertise and experience to this project.”

“Adding Tech Mahindra to our delivery model addresses scale for us,” said Rodrigo Valesco, CEO of Retailigent Media. “Now we can confidently drive advertisers to this unique network with confidence that it will be robust, highly available and built using the best possible Intel technology,” he concluded.

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement including store traffic and customer demographics. The software has been designed from the bottom up to collect anonymous video analytics that are designed to protect consumer privacy but provide advertisers with macro measurement data to gauge advertising effectiveness. VSBLTY is committed to strict adherence to all relevant jurisdictional guidelines and regulations. Its industry-leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights.

Investor Relations

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x251

[email protected]

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877 

[email protected]

About VSBLTY (vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

 About Grupo Modelo (gmodelo.mx)

Founded in 1925, Grupo Modelo is the leader in the production, distribution and sale of beer in Mexico and since 2013 part of the world’s largest brewing group, Anheuser-Busch InBev. The firm has 17 national brands, including Corona, and imports seven additional brands. Grupo Modelo operates 10 breweries in Mexico and has more than 32,000 employees.

CONTACT: Fernando Morales, +52 55 5174 9000 x55067

[email protected]

About Retailigent Media (retailigentmedia.com)

VSBLTY partners with Retailigent Media that has been a pioneer throughout Latin 
America in making smart deployments at retail with digital displays and analytics. The firm also provides OOH traffic measurements and predictive advertising triggered by gender and age. Retailigent Media is helping retailers and cities improve their security with VSBLTY’s Vector Face Recognition and Alerts.

CONTACT: Rodrigo Velasco, +52 1 55 9196 7427                    

[email protected]

 

