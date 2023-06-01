Partnership to enable organizations to measure, drive, and realize the value of their software investments through digital technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tech Mahindra , a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, and WalkMe Inc. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced a partnership to accelerate the digital transformation journey of enterprises globally. Together, WalkMe and Tech Mahindra will enable global enterprises to measure, drive, and realize the value of software investments and digital transformation strategies through efficient, effective, and sustained adoption of digital technologies. As part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra’s customers will get visibility into adoption challenges – whether it be around productivity, usability, compliance, or beyond.

Digital adoption platforms (DAP) play a critical role in helping digital transformation projects succeed by reducing digital friction and increasing end-user productivity during software transitions, both of which are major causes of digital transformation projects failing. As a result, DAPs are set to play a major role across the entire technology stack, with Gartner estimating that by 2025, 70% of organizations will use a digital adoption platform across the entire technology stack to overcome still insufficient application user experiences.1

Jim Nairn, Senior Vice President of Alliances and Channels, WalkMe, said, “We are pleased to partner with Tech Mahindra on a global scale to help businesses maximize their investments in digital transformation and get the most out of their technology stack. This partnership further expands our go-to-market footprint by putting the power of digital adoption in the hands of more organizations, thus driving real business value.”

WalkMe is the pioneer of DAP technologies, with more than 35 million users in 160+ countries, including 80% of the Fortune 10. Digital adoption platforms play a critical role in helping digital transformation projects succeed by reducing digital friction and increasing end-user productivity during software transitions, both of which are major causes for digital transformation projects failing.

Rajesh Dhuddu, Global Head – Emerging Technologies, Tech Mahindra, said, “Digital adoption platforms have become critical to the transformation of workplace efficiency. The need for modernizing how employees interact with technology continues to accelerate as organizations recognize the close relationship between successful digital transformation and the ability of end-users to quickly leverage new ways of working. Our partnership with WalkMe will help us drive ROI on our clients’ digital transformation projects, which is a key priority for Tech Mahindra. We are pleased to partner with WalkMe and are positive that this association will enable us to unlock the best solutions and innovative approaches for the global market.”

Over the last decade, WalkMe has continued to deliver digital solutions at scale to help organizations worldwide achieve their digital transformation goals by creating frictionless and elegant digital experiences that reduce complexity in the enterprise technology stack.

This partnership is in line with Tech Mahindra’s DigitALL philosophy for comprehensive Business Transformation. As part of NXT.NOW™ framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of its customers.

1Gartner®, “Market Guide for Digital Adoption Platforms”. Melissa Hilbert, Maria Marino, Stephen Emmott, September 14, 2022

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates and the society to Rise for a more equal world, future readiness, and value creation. It is a USD 6.5+ billion organization with 152,000+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1290+ global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. It is focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Metaverse, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. It is the only Indian company in the world to receive the HRH The Prince of Wales’ Terra Carta Seal for its commitment to creating a sustainable future. It is the fastest growing brand globally in ‘brand value rank’ and amongst the top 7 IT brands globally in brand strength with AA+ rating. With the NXT.NOW™ framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’ for its ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. Tech Mahindra aims at delivering tomorrow’s experiences today and believes that the ‘Future is Now’.

Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

About WalkMe

WalkMe’s cloud-based digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our platform leverages proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization’s Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization’s needs. For more information, visit: www.walkme.com

