Tech Repair Shop ‘Ubreakifix’ Now Open on Clemson Boulevard

Electronics Repair Business Keeps Anderson Connected During Social Distancing

ANDERSON, S.C., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open at 3501 Clemson Blvd., Unit 9. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.

“Amidst social distancing, technology has enabled us to work remotely, homeschool, order essential goods, entertain ourselves, connect with loved ones, and so much more,” said Dong Chen, owner of uBreakiFix Anderson. “At uBreakiFix, we understand that a broken phone, tablet, or laptop is more than just inconvenient right now. We’re open and ready to serve, with stringent measures in place to keep the experience as safe as possible.”

Health and safety measures include high-frequency handwashing and cleaning of all workspaces, minimal person-to-person contact, limited store capacity to align with social distancing recommendations, and thorough sanitation of all devices upon receipt and return.

While common devices include smartphones, tablets, and computers, uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, including drones, hoverboards, game consoles, and everything in between. The store offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

In addition to uBreakiFix Anderson, Chen plans to open a second location in Greenville’s Cherrydale area.

“Like the founders of uBreakiFix, tech repair began as a hobby for me,” Chen said. “When I came across uBreakiFix and its relationships with major tech brands like Asurion, Samsung, and Google, I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of. uBreakiFix has built a reputation for its seamless repair experience and commitment to putting the customer first, and I know this store will provide tremendous value to the Anderson community. We look forward to helping customers stay connected to what matters most in the current season and beyond.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 580 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Anderson and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

uBreakiFix Anderson is located at 3501 Clemson Blvd., Unit 9, Anderson, SC 29621 and can be reached at: (864) 844-9233. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/anderson.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix brand, leadership, and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

