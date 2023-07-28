Coming to Orlando Nov. 7-9, 2023, the inaugural in-person event from leading ed tech publications Campus Technology and THE Journal will spotlight data and IT security in the “new now”

Orlando, FL, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 2023 Tech Tactics in Education conference has announced an all-star line-up of keynote speakers slated to share their insights on some of the biggest technology issues in K-12 and higher education. In three thought-provoking presentations, education IT leaders will join renowned experts from the Center for Internet Security, K12 Security Information eXchange, and SANS Institute to discuss current challenges in education cybersecurity, the intersection of infosec and artificial intelligence, and what to expect for the future of “cyber”:

Tues, Nov. 7, 9:00 a.m. ET | Cybersecurity: Practice What, and While, We Teach

Tony Sager, Senior VP and Chief Evangelist, Center for Internet Security

Phyllis Lee, Vice President of Security Best Practices Content Development, Center for Internet Security

Alex Podchaski, Chief Technology Officer, Trinity Preparatory School

Thomas Hoover, Ed.D., Vice President for IT, University of Louisiana System, and CIO, Louisiana Tech University

The opportunities and challenges of cybersecurity have moved from the domain of wizards and governments into the economic and social mainstream. And nowhere is this more evident than in the world of education. In many ways, the world of education has been a leader and a prime target, long before cyber became “cool.” Bring your own devices? Operate open research communities while still protecting intellectual property? Protect personal information about students? Increasing demands for new tech, but with declining budgets? Deliver complex and rapidly changing content, in multiple forms? That’s just another tough day at work for IT pros in education. In this discussion (which will also be a live podcast), CIS’s Tony Sager will talk to a panel of education IT leaders who live in this complex and risky world — to hear about the problems, challenges, and successes they experience. In cyberspace, we all have more in common than different, so we have the opportunity to share, learn, and help bring focus to the most important things to be done. He’ll also share how the Center for Internet Security works with education communities, helping to bring focus, priority, and technology to help education IT pros face the challenges that we all share.

Wed, Nov. 8, 9:00 a.m. ET | AIs and Hackers and Schools, Oh My!

Doug Levin, Co-founder and National Director, K12 Security Information eXchange

The cybersecurity outlook for education is nothing if not challenging. From ransomware to targeted phishing attacks, school systems across the nation are being victimized nearly every day. At the same time, those IT leaders responsible for cybersecurity defense are being asked to do more with less, often absent resources and organizational support. On the horizon, new technologies — most notably, artificial intelligence — are fast emerging and promise to introduce both new challenges and opportunities. What are the forces shaping the cybersecurity landscape in education and what can we do to prepare? This presentation will offer insights into the past, present, and future of cybersecurity in education — all in an effort to highlight the most important actions IT leaders can take today to protect their school communities tomorrow.

Thurs, Nov. 9, 12:00 p.m. ET | How Long Until Judgment Day: A Look at the Future of Cybersecurity

Dr. Johannes Ullrich, Dean of Research, SANS Technology Institute, SANS Faculty Fellow, and Founder, Internet Storm Center

Predicting the future of cybersecurity is inherently difficult. At the surface, no other industry is as volatile and fast-moving as “cyber.” But at the same time, after working in the industry for over 20 years, and collecting data from the SANS Internet Storm Center’s worldwide sensor network for about as long, Johannes Ullrich believes there are some ground truths and trends that stick out and may help us understand where things are going. In this presentation, he will focus on the news about and around large language models to illustrate how some of this is “nothing new” — and what may, in the end, really matter. Attendees will gain a better understanding of the effect of these new developments on the offense and defense of cybersecurity.

“We are thrilled to bring these esteemed thought leaders to the keynote stage,” said Rhea Kelly, Editor-in-Chief of Campus Technology. “Not only will they deliver invaluable insights for every education IT practitioner, but they will also offer concrete resources to help tackle education’s existential technology challenges. We hope you’ll join us in Orlando for these can’t-miss presentations!”

As the flagship titles of 1105 Media’s Education Group, Campus Technology and THE Journal have a combined 88-year history covering the education technology field through their respective editorial platforms, top-notch multimedia content, in-demand virtual and in-person events, and more. With programming developed by the Campus Technology and THE Journal team of ed tech experts, the 2023 Tech Tactics in Education conference will offer hands-on learning and practical tips, tools, and ideas for decision-makers and leaders in education IT.

Registration for Tech Tactics in Education 2023 is open now at techtacticsineducation.com.

About Tech Tactics in Education

Brought to you by the producers of Campus Technology and THE Journal, the Tech Tactics in Education conference offers hands-on learning, practical tips, and strategic discussions on critical cybersecurity issues and key data infrastructure and practices across K–12 and higher education. techtacticsineducation.com

