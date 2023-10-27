The 6.5 ft tall 3D printed sculpture features a custom lavender color, symbolizing unity in the fight against all cancers

3D printed Ribbon of Hope Photo taken by PROTOTYP3 – The 3D printed Ribbon of Hope sculpture at the Hope Gala with photos of those who lost their lives to cancer – a symbol of hope and a reminder of the ongoing fight against all cancers.

CLINTON, Tenn., Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a heartwarming initiative to support the fight against cancer, Techmer PM, a leading polymer materials design company, and PROTOTYP3, a renowned concept engineering lab, joined forces to design a monumental “Ribbon of Hope” sculpture for the American Cancer Society.

Known for their rapid design, engineering, and manufacturing abilities, Techmer PM and PROTOTYP3 rose to the challenge with an exceptional creation from render to reality in just one month. Both teams conceptualized, designed, formulated, and 3D printed a 6.5 ft tall PETG-GF sculpture in a custom lavender color that symbolizes unity in the fight against all cancers.

Pantone Lavender is recognized as the “All Cancers” color. Techmer PM and PROTOTYP3 understood the importance of color precision and its significant challenge. The team’s expertise paid off, achieving the desired color formulation within two weeks, and the final product was manufactured in two more weeks, demonstrating both companies’ commitment to excellence and efficiency.

Jenna Hunt, Techmer PM’s Business Development Manager for Additive Manufacturing, said, “Creating a custom-colored glass-filled PETG compound poses many challenges. But Techmer PM’s rich history in material science and compounding expertise produced an exceptional representation of the color without compromise. We are honored to have such a strong partnership with PROTOTYP3, whose expertise in design and LFAM is taking the industry to new heights.”

The Ribbon of Hope sculpture was unveiled at one of the largest cancer fundraisers of the year in Knoxville, the Hope Gala. It was adorned with photos of 28 individuals who lost their lives to cancer, an important reminder of the ongoing fight. The sculpture’s base was crafted from 100% recycled Carbon-filled – ABS, offering sustainability and strength. The base was intentionally designed to be filled with elegant long-stemmed flowers, creating the illusion of the ribbon gracefully lifting off the ground. The entirety of the sculpture was accomplished using just 200 lbs. of material, minimizing waste and remaining true to a shared passion for sustainability.

MJ Mayo, Co-Founder of PROTOTYP3, commented, “Techmer was our first call when we decided on the final direction of the sculpture’s color and size. Excelling in low volume custom color solutions for 3D printing and their technology innovation center located in Clinton, so close to Knoxville, the partnership was the perfect solution for this project’s requirements”.

The collaboration between Techmer and PROTOTYP3 stands as a beacon of hope, unity, and innovation in the ongoing battle against cancer. The “Ribbon of Hope” sculpture is a tangible reminder of the progress that can be made when creativity and precision join forces.

About Techmer PM

Founded in 1981, TECHMER PM, LLC, is a materials design company specializing in modifying and fine-tuning the properties of technical polymers. True to its tagline, “If you dream it, we enable it,” the company thrives on partnering and collaborating with plastic processors, fabricators, designers, specifiers, and brand owners to enable brand and product success. Drawing on a broad portfolio of resins –– from polyolefins to PEEK –– TECHMER PM helps manufacturers enhance product function and appearance in scores of end-use markets. TECHMER PM’s 3DWorks products offer effortless solutions for Large Format Additive Manufacturing, creating materials that are optimized for printability and the desired performance of the finished part or tool. Techmer serves the LFAM market through thoughtful formula customization of polymer bases, mechanical fillers, environmental protection, and functional and process additives for application needs. The award-winning firm operates seven North American plants and has extensive expertise in every plastic- and fiber-related process, from additive manufacturing and blown film to nonwovens, injection molding, and sheet extrusion. Techmer PM has been recognized by Plastics News on its “Best Places to Work” list six times since 2014. Learn more about Techmer PM at www.techmerpm.com.

About PROTOTYP3:

PROTOTYP3 [pro·to·type] is an industrial design and advanced manufacturing lab, currently designing around the globe and manufacturing in Knoxville, TN. Founded in 2020 by MJ Mayo and Ian Backstrom, alumni of Art Center College of Design. PROTOTYP3 is driven to design and manufacture high quality, functional products that are made in the USA using recycled or locally sourced material. PROTOTYP3’s vision is to create a global network of closed-loop, on-demand advanced manufacturing labs, with the goal of printing and recycling products at the closest possible point to the consumer. Learn more at https://www.prototyp3.xyz/.

Contact:

Jill Warren, Techmer PM, (tel. 865 457 6700) or jwarren@techmerpm.com

MJ Mayo, PROTOTYP3, (tel. 347 387 0373) or mj@prototyp3.xyz

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ea33e90-f6b1-49cb-a95a-e86edf477d2f