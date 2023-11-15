Tyler Street operations will move to the Kimberly Park site by the end of 2024.

Techmer PM’s Machine Operator in Tyler Street One of Techmer PM’s machine operator ensuring the fiber line in Tyler Street is running smoothly.

CLINTON, Tenn., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Techmer PM, a global leader in polymer materials, announced the establishment of the Kimberly Park site in Dalton, Georgia, as its future Fiber Center of Excellence.

Techmer will also move its nearby facility on Tyler Street to the Kimberly Park location in phases and expects to complete the transition by the end of 2024. “We are excited to combine two great teams in Dalton under one roof. Our Kimberly Park site offers space for growth inside the facility and its surrounding property for future expansion. As we continue to grow the business, we will make strategic investments in this site to meet customer and market needs,” said Michael McHenry, chief executive officer of Techmer PM.

The consolidation of both sites as the Fiber Center of Excellence will provide several advantages to Techmer’s customers, including:

Focus on innovation – a Fiber Innovation Center will be created within the site to help Techmer establish technical excellence in the fiber and artificial turf markets.

Enhanced collaboration – bringing the best of both sites to enable better collaboration in pursuit of One Techmer.

Streamlined processes – simplify customer interactions and reduce the complexity of the supply chain for optimal customer experience.

Jon Rogers, vice president of Sales and Marketing, Techmer PM, said, “We expect this strategic move to grow our local footprint and better serve our customers. We believe having all our technologies, equipment, lab capabilities, and experienced team in one location will better benefit our customers.”

“The transition to Kimberly Park will be done meticulously, thoughtfully, and over an extended period to ensure the best possible level of customer service. We have dedicated teams to ensure smooth progression while ensuring our day-to-day operations are not disrupted,” added McHenry.

Techmer PM acquired Advanced Color Technologies (ACT) on July 31, 2023, demonstrating Techmer’s commitment to the fibers and plastics industries by investing in high-quality people and assets to stimulate continued innovation in the market.

About Techmer PM

Founded in 1981, Techmer PM, LLC, is a materials design company specializing in modifying and fine-tuning the properties of technical polymers. True to its tagline, “If you dream it, we enable it,” the company thrives on partnering and collaborating with plastic processors, fabricators, designers, specifiers, and brand owners to enable brand and product success. Drawing on a broad portfolio of resins –– from polyolefins to PEEK –– Techmer PM helps manufacturers enhance product function and appearance in scores of end-use markets. The award-winning firm operates seven North American plants and has extensive expertise in every plastic- and fiber-related process, from additive manufacturing and blown film to nonwovens, injection molding, and sheet extrusion. Techmer PM has been recognized by Plastics News on its “Best Places to Work” list six times since 2014. Learn more by visiting www.techmerpm.com.

Contact:

Jill Warren, Techmer PM, (tel. 865 457 6700) or jwarren@techmerpm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a28dc678-5f3d-4a23-98df-b65e959482a7