The addition will strengthen the support, service, and technologies for Techmer’s customers

CLINTON, Tenn., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Techmer PM, a global leader in polymer materials design, announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire color and additive compounder Advanced Color Technologies (ACT). The combined technology and capabilities of the two organizations will expand Techmer’s position as the innovation leader for colorants and additives in the synthetic fibers segment. The deal is expected to close by August 31. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Dalton, Ga., Advanced Color Technologies, LLC, designs, formulates, and supplies specialty colorant and additive systems that add value to their customers’ products, with world-class quality.

This acquisition demonstrates Techmer’s commitment to the fibers and plastics industries through investment in high-quality people and assets to stimulate continued innovation in the market. Russ Neuman, who founded ACT in 2013, has been in the industry for over four decades and will be Techmer PM’s vice president reporting to CEO Michael McHenry.

“We look forward to welcoming Russ and the talented team at ACT to Techmer PM,” said McHenry. “By leveraging the combined experience and technologies of both organizations, we can provide our customers unparalleled support in achieving their product innovation and sustainability goals.”

Techmer expects this acquisition to improve its customers’ experience with added resources in synthetic fibers and other industries with the expansion of sales, marketing, technology, and manufacturing capabilities.

“Techmer’s technology leadership and commitment to quality made Techmer the ideal company for this integration,” said Neuman. “The industry views Techmer as an innovation leader, with their Fibertech conference being one of the year’s most eagerly anticipated industry events.”

“ACT has been a successful investment for Textile Rubber & Chemical Company (TRCC) in partnership with Russ Neuman. We are excited to see ACT move to the next stage of growth through a strategic combination with Techmer PM and look forward to our continued support and investment in the growth of the combined companies,” said Chip Howalt, president of TRCC.

The addition of Advanced Color Technologies is part of Techmer’s strategic plan to grow its markets in attractive, technology-oriented industries. Techmer continues to be engaged and actively seek strategic investments to grow the business including selective acquisition partners.

About Techmer PM

Founded in 1981, Techmer PM, LLC, is a materials design company specializing in modifying and fine-tuning the properties of technical polymers. True to its tagline, “If you dream it, we enable it,” the company thrives on partnering and collaborating with plastic processors, fabricators, designers, specifiers, and brand owners to enable brand and product success. Drawing on a broad portfolio of resins –– from polyolefins to PEEK –– Techmer PM helps manufacturers enhance product function and appearance in scores of end-use markets. The award-winning firm operates six North American plants and has extensive expertise in every plastic- and fiber-related process, from additive manufacturing and blown film to nonwovens, injection molding, and sheet extrusion. Techmer PM has been recognized by Plastics News on its “Best Places to Work” list six times since 2014. Learn more by visiting www.techmerpm.com .

About Advanced Color Technologies

Operating for over a decade in Dalton, Ga., Advanced Color Technologies, LLC, (ACT) was founded as a team to create custom designs in collaboration with OEMs, designers, and processors to design, formulate, and supply high-quality colorant and additive systems that add value to polymeric products. ACT values long-term ethical relationships with its suppliers, customers, and employees and strives for continuous improvement in all facets of its business. Serving broad markets and processes in plastics and synthetic fibers, their innovative process methodologies redefine how masterbatch is produced.

