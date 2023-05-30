Travis Martin brings 20 years of experience driving operational growth in the manufacturing industry.

CLINTON, Tenn., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Techmer PM, a global leader in polymer materials design, is pleased to announce the appointment of Travis Martin as the company’s new Vice President of Operations. Martin will lead the operations team and drive strategic initiatives to improve processes, optimize efficiency, enhance operational excellence, and support Techmer PM’s continued growth.

With 20 years of experience in operations management and a proven track record of success in the manufacturing industry, Martin brings a wealth of expertise to Techmer PM. Prior to joining Techmer PM, he held key leadership roles at Solvay/Cytec Industries Inc., where he spearheaded transformative initiatives that improved operational efficiency, reduced costs, and increased customer satisfaction.

“We are thrilled to welcome Martin to the Techmer team,” said Michael McHenry, chief executive officer of Techmer PM. “His extensive experience and proven leadership abilities make him an ideal candidate to drive our operations to new heights. With his guidance, we are confident in our ability to strengthen our market position, optimize our operations, deliver exceptional value to our customers, and continue enabling brand success for them.”

Techmer PM has been a trusted partner to a diverse range of industries, providing innovative materials design solutions that meet the unique needs of its customers. The appointment of Martin represents Techmer PM’s commitment to continuously improving its operational capabilities, ensuring the highest level of service, and sustaining its position as a leader in the industry.

“I am honored to join Techmer PM and lead the operations team during this exciting phase of the company’s growth,” said Martin. “I look forward to leveraging my expertise and working with the talented Techmer PM team to drive operational excellence, foster innovation, and exceed customer expectations. Together, we will continue to build on Techmer’s reputation for delivering high-quality, sustainable solutions.”

Martin has a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Bucknell University and holds a Six Sigma Green Belt certification.

Founded in 1981, Techmer PM, LLC, is a materials design company specializing in modifying and fine-tuning the properties of technical polymers. True to its tagline, “If You Dream It, We Enable It.”, the company thrives on partnering and collaborating with plastic processors, fabricators, designers, specifiers, and brand owners to enable brand and product success. Drawing on a broad portfolio of resins –– from polyolefins to PEEK –– Techmer PM helps manufacturers enhance product function and appearance in scores of end-use markets. The award-winning firm operates six North American plants and has extensive expertise in every plastic- and fiber-related process, from additive manufacturing and blown film to nonwovens, injection molding, and sheet extrusion. Techmer PM has been recognized by Plastics News on its “Best Places to Work” list six times since 2014. Learn more by visiting www.techmerpm.com.

