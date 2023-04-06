David Allen, Techmer PM’s new VP of information technology, has over 30 years of experience leading IT organizations.

CLINTON, Tenn., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Techmer PM, a leading materials design firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Allen as its new vice president of information technology (IT). In his new role, Allen will lead Techmer’s IT team and develop and implement world-class IT strategies.

Allen joins Techmer with over 30 years of experience in information technology and leadership. He has a strong track record of driving digital transformation and innovation and deeply understands enterprise systems, applications, and data management.

“David’s IT and management experience in the chemical and manufacturing industries will be a great addition, and we are thrilled he has joined the Techmer PM team,” said Michael McHenry, Techmer PM’s chief executive officer. “His expertise, leadership, and team management skills will be instrumental in advancing our technology capabilities and enabling us to deliver even greater value to our customers and stakeholders.”

Allen served in various IT leadership roles at global chemical producer Chemours (formerly DuPont) before taking a CIO role at Mauser Packaging, where he implemented robust IT systems to drive and support rapid growth. Allen holds a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from Marietta College and a master’s in business administration from West Virginia University.

“I am excited to join the Techmer PM team and help leverage their investments in the latest software and enterprise technologies to drive innovation and growth,” said Allen. “Technology is critical in Techmer PM’s mission to serve their customers with sustainable innovations. I look forward to working with the IT team and other departments to identify opportunities and implement solutions that will enable us to achieve our strategic goals and deliver the ultimate customer experience.”

Allen also holds a Six Sigma Black Belt certification and will be based in the Clinton, Tenn., headquarters.

About Techmer PM

Founded in 1981, Techmer PM, LLC, is a materials design company that specializes in modifying and fine-tuning the properties of technical polymers. The company thrives on partnering and collaborating with plastics processors, fabricators, designers, specifiers, and brand owners. Drawing on a broad portfolio of resins –– from polyolefins to PEEK –– Techmer PM helps manufacturers enhance product function and appearance in scores of end-use markets. The award-winning firm operates six North American plants and has extensive expertise in virtually every plastics- and fiber-related process, from additive manufacturing and blown film to nonwovens, injection molding, and sheet extrusion. Techmer PM has been recognized by Plastics News on its “Best Places to Work” list six times since 2014. Learn more by visiting www.techmerpm.com.

