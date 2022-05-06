Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Technical Communications Corporation Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended March 26, 2022

Technical Communications Corporation Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended March 26, 2022

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

CONCORD, Mass., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Technical Communications Corporation (OTCQB: TCCO) today announced its results for the three and six months ended March 26, 2022. The Company reported a net loss of $(522,000), or $(0.28) per share, on revenue of $565,000 for the quarter ended March 26, 2022, compared to a net loss of $(329,000), or $(0.18) per share, on revenue of $617,000 for the quarter ended March 27, 2021. For the six months ended March 26, 2022, the Company reported a net loss of $(1,136,000), or $(0.61) per share, on revenue of $989,000, compared to a net loss of $(671,000), or $(0.36) per share, on revenue of $783,000 for the six months ended March 27, 2021.

Carl H. Guild Jr., President and CEO of Technical Communications Corporation, commented, “The Company continues to be impacted by the international COVID pandemic as customers are just starting to re-engage in the procurement process. Customers had been reluctant to have in-person meetings and performance demonstrations, which are necessary to consummate sales. We expect that this trend will continue and positively affect other program opportunities and allow us to begin recovery in the near future.”

About Technical Communications Corporation

For over 50 years, TCC has specialized in superior-grade secure communications systems and customized solutions, supporting our CipherONE® best-in-class criteria, to protect highly sensitive voice, data and video transmitted over a wide range of networks. Government entities, military agencies and corporate enterprises in over 115 countries have selected TCC’s proven security to protect their communications. Learn more: www.tccsecure.com.

Statements made in this press release or as may otherwise be incorporated by reference herein that are not purely historical constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding anticipated operating results, future earnings, and the ability to achieve growth and profitability. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (including on customers) and governmental responses thereto; the effect of domestic and foreign political unrest; domestic and foreign government policies and economic conditions; changes in export laws or regulations; changes in technology; the ability to hire, retain and motivate technical, management and sales personnel; the risks associated with the technical feasibility and market acceptance of new products; changes in telecommunications protocols; the effects of changing costs, exchange rates and interest rates; and the Company’s ability to secure adequate capital resources. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of the risks facing the Company, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 25, 2021 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 25, 2021 and the “Risk Factors” section included therein.

Technical Communications Corporation

Condensed consolidated statements of operations                                         

  Quarter Ended
  3/26/2022 3/27/2021
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Net revenue $   565,000 $   617,000
Gross profit 75,000 264,000
S, G & A expense 485,000 396,000
Product development costs 84,000 194,000
Operating loss (494,000) (327,000)
Net loss (522,000) (329,000)
Net loss per share:    
Basic $(0.28) $(0.18)
Diluted $(0.28) $(0.18)

           

  Six Months Ended
  3/26/2022 3/27/2021
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Net revenue $989,000 $783,000
Gross profit 141,000 387,000
S, G & A expense 1,047,000 942,000
Product development costs 185,000 587,000
Operating loss (1,091,000) (1,141,000)
Grant income 474,000
Net loss (1,136,000) (671,000)
Net loss per share:    
Basic $(0.61) $(0.36)
Diluted $(0.61) $(0.36)

Condensed consolidated balance sheets

  03/26/2022 9/25/2021
  (Unaudited) (derived from audited
    Financial statements)
Cash and cash equivalents $    26,000 $  298,000
Accounts receivable – trade 395,000 281,000
Inventory 1,079,000 1,157,000
Other current assets 180,000 170,000
Total current assets 1,680,000 1,906,000
Property and equipment, net 2,000 4,000
Right-of-use asset 328,000 407,000
     
Total assets $2,010,000 $2,317,000
     
Current operating lease liability $    161,000 $    158,000
Current portion of long-term debt 1,902,000 1,000,000
Accounts payable 123,000 106,000
Customer deposits 4,000 45,000
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 271,000 265,000
Total current liabilities 2,461,000 1,574,000
     
Long term operating lease liability 167,000 248,000
Notes payable 148,000 150,000
     
Total liabilities 2,776,000 1,972,000
Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (766,000) 345,000
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $2,010,000 $2,317,000

Michael P. Malone
Chief Financial Officer
(978) 287-5100
www.tccsecure.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.