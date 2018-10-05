Technical disturbances in Nasdaq Nordic Market – resolved

Technical disturbances on the following markets:

Nasdaq Nordic:

Nasdaq Nordic Index Derivatives

The dissemination issue with the open state for the OMXS30 Index Derivatives and the creation of TMC’s has now been resolved.

For trading information please contact:

Trading Operations

+ 46 8 405 7360

[email protected]

For technical questions please contact:

Technical Support

+ 46 8 405 6750

[email protected]