Technical disturbances in Nasdaq Nordic Market – resolved

Technical disturbances on the following markets:
Nasdaq Nordic:
- Nasdaq Nordic Index Derivatives
The dissemination issue with the open state for the OMXS30 Index Derivatives and the creation of TMC’s has now been resolved.
For trading information please contact:
Trading Operations
+ 46 8 405 7360
[email protected]
For technical questions please contact:
Technical Support
+ 46 8 405 6750
[email protected]
