Members experience technical disturbances on Nasdaq Stockholm Equity.
OMXS30 index values are incorrect.
Troubleshooting is in progress. Await further information within 60 minutes.
For trade and technical questions please contact (INET):
Trade and Technical Support
+ 46 8 405 6410
[email protected]
