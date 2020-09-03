Technology and The ‘New Normal’: London Showcases How Tech Will Help Navigate Our Fast Evolving World

Breaking News
London Tech Week, Europe’s most influential technology festival,
runs through 11th September

  • A fully virtual and globally accessible event, it will cover the whole tech ecosystem, focusing on health, education, business transformation, the future of work, diversity and inclusion
  • Key speakers include former Google CEO & Co-Founder of Schmidt Futures, Eric Schmidt, the Rt Hon Matt Hancock MP the Secretary of State for Health, Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden and Dr. Indra Joshi Director of AI at NHSX

LONDON, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — London Tech Week 2020 launches this week showcasing the best of global tech and how it will play a crucial role in helping us navigate the challenges facing our changing world.

Europe’s most influential tech event, which runs through 11th September, will look at the impact of the technology ecosystem on the key issues of our age including health, education, security, the future of work and the socio-economic inclusion of women, BAME and under-represented groups.

London Tech Week drives key connections and conversations to shape the future of the sector in the UK and across the world and features keynote speakers from Government, Tech and Science.

The event features some of the biggest names in tech including Eric Schmidt, former CEO & Chairman, Google // Co-Founder, Schmidt Futures, and Jack Dorsey, CEO and Co-Founder of Square and CEO of Twitter. We will also hear from Matt Hancock MP the Secretary of State for Health, Caroline Dinenage MP Minister of State for Digital and Culture, Dr. Indra Joshi Director of AI at NHSX, and Howard Boville, Senior Vice President, IBM Hybrid Cloud and former Chief Technology Officer for Bank of America.

Musician, composer and tech enthusiast Nile Rodgers will be leading discussions on diversity and inclusion.

Despite the current climate, the UK tech sector remains in robust form and continues to play a key part in driving the economy, according to new data.

Against a backdrop of job losses in many sectors, the digital tech sector is showing signs of recovery and companies have gained confidence in the last few weeks, as demonstrated by a sharp uptick in jobs advertised online.

The Digital Economy Council and Tech Nation will publish a preview next week (8th Sept) of its Bright Tech Future report, out this autumn, which will reveal the extent to which tech companies have returned to hiring in recent weeks. The report will show tech now employs 2.93m people and that five cities outside London now have more than a fifth of their workforce employed in the digital tech economy.

Gerry Grimstone, Minister for Investment, said:

“Tech is playing an ever-increasing role in all sectors, demonstrated in the UK’s great tech story, where opportunities for investors and UK businesses looking to export in sectors like healthcare, finance and education continue to grow.”

“And we want this to continue. As we strike trade deals around the world, we will work with trading partners to set global standards and create cutting-edge provisions in key policy areas like AI, data and digital to make it easier for businesses to trade.”

“The next two weeks are a real celebration of all that London and the whole of the UK has to offer and I look forward to seeing how the many events, discussions and meetings become commercial opportunities at home and abroad for tech firms in the UK.”

Carolyn Dawson, Managing Director of Informa Tech, said: “The UK continues to innovate as a cutting-edge tech hub and as one of the world’s most open and welcoming markets despite the challenging climate we find ourselves living in.”

“The power of tech is more important than ever as we respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. London Tech Week is an opportunity to bring the tech community together to find solutions and to ensure the survival of many of our businesses.”

“As a sector we have the talent and ambition matched with the ability to forge and shape solutions for many in the world.”

London Tech Week will focus on curated virtual content enabling international audiences to join. (General registration here & media registration here).

Organised by Informa Tech, a founding partner of London Tech Week, the event will feature an impressive line-up of other speakers and events showcasing the latest innovations within technology.

