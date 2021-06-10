Breaking News
Technology & Finance Expert Steve Balistreri Joins MorganFranklin Consulting

Recognized leader in technology & entrepreneurial communities joins MorganFranklin as a managing director

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MorganFranklin Consulting, a leading finance and technology advisory firm that specializes in solving complex transformational challenges for its clients, has named Steve Balistreri a managing director. MorganFranklin is the global consulting platform of Vacoa talent solutions firm that provides consulting, contract and direct hire solutions to more than 40 markets around the globe.

Balistreri is an expert in helping fast-growing venture capital and private equity-backed companies scale their finance, accounting and business operations as well as capital raises and the execution of complex transactions including buy-and-sell side M&A, initial public offerings, and more.

“Steve’s track record of building trusted relationships with his clients and in the market speaks for itself,” says Chris Mann, MorganFranklin’s managing partner and chief executive officer. “I have admired Steve’s presence and impact on the Greater Washington business community for years and am excited for the immediate positive impact he will now bring to our growth strategy, our people, and our clients.”

Prior to joining MorganFranklin Consulting, Balistreri served as managing director at Deloitte. Balistreri led Deloitte’s Greater Washington Emerging Growth Company Practice (EGC) and was industry leader for their Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) industry practice. Balistreri also serves as treasurer for Mindshare Inc., a not-for-profit with a mission of training first-time CEOs of high-potential emerging technology companies in the Greater Washington market. Balistreri also sits on the Enterprise Advisory Board for George Mason University.

“I am thrilled to join the exceptional team at MorganFranklin Consulting as they continue their high growth trajectory,” says Balistreri. “Their brand, significant market presence, and dedicated focus on exceptional client service are the perfect fit as I embark on the next stage in my career. Furthermore, their focus on continuing to build their success working with entrepreneurs and investors in the TMT industry allows me to bring my network and passion to the organization and hit the ground running.

Balistreri holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is a certified public accountant in Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia. 

About MorganFranklin Consulting

MorganFranklin Consulting is a management advisory firm that works with leading businesses to address critical finance, technology, and business objectives. MorganFranklin is headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with regional offices in New York, Atlanta, Raleigh, Nashville, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. The firm supports clients across the globe.

MorganFranklin Consulting is the brand name referring to the global organization of MorganFranklin, Inc. and its subsidiary MorganFranklin Consulting, LLC.

