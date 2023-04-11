Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Technology Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.
REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3KywgHU
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1×1 meetings with management.
“We’re looking forward to hosting the Technology Virtual Investor Conference this week,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “This event will bring leading industry companies together to a place where they can share their strategies and business highlights directly with current and prospective investors.”
April 13th
|Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:30 AM
|Brainchip Holdings Ltd.
|OTCQX: BRCHF | ASX: BRN
|10: 00 AM
|Hydrograph Clean Power Inc.
|OTCQB: HGCPF | CSE: HG
|10:30 AM
|Guerilla RF, Inc.
|OTCQX: GUER
|11:00 AM
|Bubblr Inc.
|OTCQB: BBLR
|11:30 AM
|TECO 2030 ASA
|OTCQX: TECFF | Euronext Growth Oslo: TECO
|12:00 PM
|Go Green Global Technologies Corp.
|PINK: GOGR
|1:00 PM
|Victory Squares Technologies
|OTCQX: VSQTF | CSE: VST
|1:30 PM
|Nextech3D.ai
|OTCQX: NEXCF | CSE: NTAR
|2:00 PM
|Bluesphere Carbon
|Private Company
|2:30 PM
|NowVertical Group Inc.
|OTCQB: NOWVF | TSXV:NOW
|3:00 PM
|Hydreight Technologies Inc.
|OTCQB: HYDTF | TSXV:NURS
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com
