Chao will lead Pushpay’s finance and accounting teams, optimizing financial performance for the now privately held SaaS company

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pushpay , the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for mission-driven organizations, announced today that Burt Y. Chao will serve as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer, based in its Redmond headquarters.

Chao brings decades of financial and operational leadership experience, and according to Pushpay CEO Molly Matthews, “Not only will Burt play a pivotal role in helping strengthen our balance sheet and accelerate the growth of our business, but his approach to leadership aligns well with our core values and culture.” While working cross-functionally to support the Company’s key initiatives of culture, growth and operational excellence, Chao will be responsible for helping optimize financial performance while also developing strategic initiatives to expand the enterprise in support of Pushpay’s long-term vision.

“I’m excited to join a market-leading SaaS company with a team that’s known for innovation and delivery of meaningful technology solutions for mission-driven organizations,” said Chao. “Pushpay is uniquely positioned for continued growth in this season and beyond. I’m eager to jump in alongside the team to drive results and create enhanced value for our customers, team, and investors.”

Chao comes to Pushpay from Kaleris, a cloud-based supply chain management technology company headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. Prior to that, he was at Alvarez & Marsal, a leading leadership and operational execution partner to global organizations. Chao has experience building, developing, and leading cross-functional teams for organizations in industries including SaaS, Payments, Media and Telecom, Industrial Manufacturing and Distribution, and Energy. He is a proud alumnus of the University of Texas at Austin Red McCombs School of Business and College of Liberal Arts.

About Pushpay

Pushpay provides a donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools and a custom community app, a church management system (ChMS), and video streaming solutions to the faith sector, non-profit organizations and education providers located predominantly in the United States (US) and other jurisdictions. Pushpay’s leading solutions simplify engagement, payments and administration, enabling customers to increase participation and build stronger relationships with their communities. Pushpay is an award-winning company. For more information visit www.pushpay.com .