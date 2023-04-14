Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Technology Virtual Investor Conference held on April 13th are now available for online viewing.
REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3o0sI8y
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Select companies are accepting 1×1 management meeting requests through April 18, 2023.
April 13th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Brainchip Holdings Ltd.
|OTCQX: BRCHF | ASX: BRN
|Hydrograph Clean Power Inc.
|OTCQB: HGCPF | CSE: HG
|Guerilla RF, Inc.
|OTCQX: GUER
|Bubblr Inc.
|OTCQB: BBLR
|TECO 2030 ASA
|OTCQX: TECFF | Euronext Growth Oslo: TECO
|Go Green Global Technologies Corp.
|PINK: GOGR
|Victory Square Technologies Inc.
|OTCQX: VSQTF | CSE: VST
|Nextech3D.ai
|OTCQX: NEXCF | CSE: NTAR
|Bluesphere Carbon
|Private Company
|NowVertical Group Inc.
|OTCQB: NOWVF | TSXV:NOW
|Hydreight Technologies Inc.
|OTCQB: HYDTF | TSXV:NURS
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com
- Wizeline Named as an Inaugural Partner in Brightspot’s Expanded Partner Program - April 14, 2023
- Actor Terrence Howard Launches Holly™, a Hollywood Talent Discovery Platform That Disrupts the Traditional Talent Agency Model By Giving Actors Greater Access to Opportunities - April 14, 2023
- NOBLE’s Top Cops Gather at 2023 William R. Bracey CEO Symposium to Talk About Prevailing Issues in Policing - April 14, 2023