TECHNOPOLIS PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE November 24, 2017 at 4:00 p.m.

Technopolis Plc – Managers’ Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Keskinäinen työeläkevakuutusyhtiö Varma

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Reima Rytsölä

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Technopolis Plc

LEI: 7437006RQ75X47DYK279

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437006RQ75X47DYK279_20171124143006_4

Transaction date: 2017-11-24

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009006886

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 7,940,000 Unit price: 4.22 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 7,940,000 Volume weighted average price: 4.22 EUR

Technopolis Plc

Further information:

Outi Raekivi

Director, Legal Affairs

Tel. +358 50 3039 393

Technopolis provides the best addresses for success in six countries in the Nordic-Baltic region. The company develops, owns and operates a chain of 20 smart business parks that combine services with flexible and modern office space. The company’s core value is to continuously exceed customer expectations by providing outstanding solutions to 1,700 companies and their 50,000 employees in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Russia and Lithuania. The Technopolis Plc share (TPS1V) is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

