EAST LANSING, Mich., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TechSmith Corporation , an industry leader in visual communication, launches “Rev” – an innovative AI-assisted workflow within Camtasia , the company’s award-winning, user-friendly, all-in-one screen recording and video editing solution. Available as part of the latest Camtasia 2023 update, Camtasia Rev guides users through various size, layout, background, effect, and filter choices, empowering users of all skill levels to quickly create professional quality videos that inspire, educate, and engage their audiences.

The Rev workflow activates once users have recorded their screen with Camtasia, allowing them to format their screen recording with dimensions optimized for specific sharing platforms. Users can then select a design layout that matches their desired outcome and walk through a series of additional formatting options that add sophistication to their video.

This streamlined workflow dramatically reduces the amount of indecision and option overload associated with most traditional video editing software. Each formatting choice is previewable in real-time, allowing users to edit in a way that no other video editing solution currently offers. After making selections, users can export their video directly as an MP4, share it to a preferred platform such as YouTube or Google Drive, or send it into Camtasia’s non-linear editor for further editing and enhancements. For increased efficiency, Rev automatically recalls the users’ previous selections when they create their next recording, saving video creators time and ensuring style consistency across their content.

The Rev interface is divided into five intuitive categories:

Size: Select from wide, vertical, or square video project dimensions that are optimized for popular sharing destinations such as YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok.

Select from wide, vertical, or square video project dimensions that are optimized for popular sharing destinations such as YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok. Layout: Choose from dozens of different options of how the speaker appears or overlays with their recorded screen content.

Choose from dozens of different options of how the speaker appears or overlays with their recorded screen content. Background: Peruse over fifty different backgrounds, each with unique colors, style, and movement.

Peruse over fifty different backgrounds, each with unique colors, style, and movement. Effects: Apply a wide spectrum of nuanced effects on your video such as cursor sizing and highlighting, drop shadows, reflection, and much more.

Apply a wide spectrum of nuanced effects on your video such as cursor sizing and highlighting, drop shadows, reflection, and much more. Filters: Set the tone and mood of the finished video utilizing a multitude of different colors and video lens filters.

“Camtasia Rev reimagines the video creation process, allowing anyone to create stunning videos in minutes,” said Tony Lambert, CTO at TechSmith. “The new workflow is a significant milestone in our mission to provide an ideal option for both novice and professional creators. Rev will continue to evolve to meet the needs of our users in the ever-changing video landscape.”

Coinciding with the Rev launch, Camtasia has also improved its integration with Audiate , TechSmith’s audio recorder and text-based editing application. When a user imports a video file from Camtasia into Audiate, all audio edits made in Audiate automatically sync with the corresponding video file, making video editing up to 40% faster. Additionally, exporting a video from Camtasia to Audiate now provides even faster transcription.

Price and Availability

A one-year subscription of Camtasia is available now for $179.88 USD from the TechSmith online store and select resellers, or bundled with Audiate for $379.87. Customers with an active Maintenance contract will receive the upgrade for free. Discounted pricing is available for existing customers upgrading from any previous version of Camtasia. A free, fully-functional trial version of Camtasia can be downloaded from the TechSmith website. The software is available in English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, and Japanese.

About Camtasia

Camtasia is a user-friendly, all-in-one screen recording and editing solution for developing professional-quality videos without professional expertise. With a rich, expansive and flexible feature set, Camtasia has the lowest barrier of entry of any recording and editing software, helping users educate, inspire, and excite their audience with professional-quality videos. Its new, intuitive Camtasia Rev workflow guides users through various size, layout, background, effect, and filter choices, empowering users of all skill levels to quickly create professional quality videos. Developed by TechSmith , a market leader in workplace communication solutions, Camtasia is used by more than 39 million people globally, including the majority of Fortune 500 companies like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Google. In 2023, Camtasia was rated a top 3 screen and video capture solution by G2’s community of reviewers. For more information, visit www.techsmith.com/video-editor.html

About TechSmith

TechSmith is the market leader in screen capture software and productivity solutions for daily in-person, remote or hybrid workplace communication and customer-facing image and video content. The company’s award-winning flagship products, Snagit , Camtasia , and Audiate empower anyone to create remarkable videos and images that share knowledge for better training, tutorials, and everyday communication. TechSmith creates easy-to-use software and provides expert training resources and unmatched support — making TechSmith the global leader for easily creating effective images and videos. To date, billions of images and videos have been created with TechSmith’s products by more than 73 million people across more than 190 countries. TechSmith is ranked as a top 10 company in G2’s Fall 2023 report and winner of a 2023 Training Magazine Network Choice Award . Connect with TechSmith on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook . For more information, visit www.techsmith.com .

