HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Techwave, a leading global IT and engineering solutions provider, shares its latest fundraising initiative, the “STEPtember, Health & Fitness Challenge.” The campaign is being launched in collaboration with the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation to raise awareness and funds for families affected by cerebral palsy. The funds raised by the STEPtember challenge will be used by the best CPARF researchers to prevent, treat, and cure cerebral palsy.

Cerebral palsy is a physical disability caused by damage to the developing brain during pregnancy, birth, or shortly after birth, which affects a person’s posture and movement throughout their life. Techwave’s “STEPtember” challenge is the key initiative to raise awareness about cerebral palsy among employees and entice them to lead a healthy lifestyle. Signing up for STEPtember and committing to 10,000 steps per day is the initial step. Tracking the steps with a digital pedometer or an app would follow. A total of 10,000 steps were taken every day during the “STEPtember” challenge by the employees for 28 consecutive days. By participating in this, we raised more than $2,000 and took more than 10 million steps for the CPARF cause.

“STEPtember is a virtual fundraising initiative to encourage fitness and healthy living among employees. The opportunity to fundraise for the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation is inspiring to us, and we are proud to be able to make a real difference in the lives of families living with cerebral palsy. This initiative will be rolled out all year long, globally, and we hope it will lead society to better understand cerebral palsy and those affected by it so that we can make a lasting difference for people with the condition,” said Mr. Raj Gummadapu, CEO, Techwave.

About Techwave:

Techwave is a leading global Information Technology and Engineering services and solutions company revolutionizing digital transformations. They believe in enabling clients to maximize their potential and achieve a greater market with a wide array of technology services, including, but not limited to, Enterprise Resource Planning, Application Development, Analytics, Digital, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Founded in 2004, and headquartered in Houston, TX, USA, Techwave has a team of experts, leveraging Digital Transformation, Enterprise Application, and Engineering Services expertise, in 11 countries.

