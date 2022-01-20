Tecton Announces Line-Up for Second apply(meetup), a Machine Learning Data Engineering Event Taking Place February 10th

Free Virtual Event Will Feature Speakers From Better.com, Carbon Health, Etsy, Twitter and Walmart

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tecton, the enterprise feature store company, today announced the line-up for apply(meetup), the second meetup in the apply() series of events that it is hosting on data engineering for applied machine learning (ML), to be held on February 10: https://www.applyconf.com .

apply(meetup) is a practitioner-focused community event for data and ML teams to discuss the practical data engineering challenges faced when building ML for the real world. Participants will share best practice development patterns, tools of choice and emerging architectures they use to successfully build and manage production ML applications. Everything is on the table from managing labeling pipelines to transforming features in real-time to serving at scale.

Tecton’s apply() events have featured speakers from Algorithmia, Anyscale, Arize AI, Atlassian, Confluent, Cookpad, Deloitte, DoorDash, Drizly, Etsy, Fiddler, Google, Intuit, Lemonade, LinkedIn, McKinsey, Mercado Libre, Microsoft, MLOps.Community, Monte Carlo, Netflix, Noteable, Pinterest, Provectus, Redis Labs, Robinhood, Shopify, Snorkel AI, Spotify, Stanford University, StitchFix, Superconductive, Tecton, Tide and Ursa.

“We launched our apply() event series last year to meet the demand for more practical knowledge from MLOps teams that are deploying ML in production,” said Mike Del Balso, co-founder and CEO of Tecton. “With more than 10,000 registered attendees across our event series, we’re excited to be hosting our next apply(meetup) with another solid line-up of speakers. This will be a great opportunity for practitioners to learn from experts and collaborate with peers.”

Tecton’s second apply(meetup) will feature speakers from Better.com, Carbon Health, Databricks, Etsy, Feast, Redis Labs, Rockset, Snowflake, Tecton, Ternary Data, Twitter and Walmart.

For the full conference schedule or to register, simply visit: https://www.applyconf.com .

Tecton will also be hosting its second apply(conf) May 18-19, 2022: https://www.applyconf.com/apply-conf-may-2022.

About Tecton

Tecton’s mission is to make world-class ML accessible to every company. Tecton enables data scientists to turn raw data into production-ready features, the predictive signals that feed ML models. The founders created the Uber Michelangelo ML platform, and the team has extensive experience building data systems for industry leaders like Google, Facebook, Airbnb and Uber. Tecton is the main contributor and committer of Feast, the leading open source feature store. Tecton is backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia and is headquartered in San Francisco with an office in New York. For more information, visit https://www.tecton.ai or follow @tectonAI.

