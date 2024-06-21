Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Friday called for two illegal immigrants charged with killing a 12-year-old Houston girl to be sentenced to death if they are convicted for the slaying.
Cruz also blamed President Biden’s border policies for leading to the death of Jocelyn Nungaray, who was found Monday strangled to death in a creek.
Johan Jose Martinez Rangel, 22, and Franklin Pena, 26, both from Venezuela, are each charged with capital murder.
