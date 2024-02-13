FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, revealed on Tuesday who he is endorsing in one of the most critical Senate races of the 2024 cycle.

In his endorsement of Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, Cruz emphasized the race’s crucial influence on determining which party will claim the Senate majority in 2024 as Republicans seek to flip the chamber.

“Now more than ever, we need to rally behind candidates who will help flip the Senate back to a Rep

[Read Full story at source]