FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, revealed on Tuesday who he is endorsing in one of the most critical Senate races of the 2024 cycle.
In his endorsement of Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, Cruz emphasized the race’s crucial influence on determining which party will claim the Senate majority in 2024 as Republicans seek to flip the chamber.
“Now more than ever, we need to rally behind candidates who will help flip the Senate back to a Rep
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden’s tweet touting economic gains haunt him as Wall Street sees sharp declines Tuesday - February 13, 2024
- California Dem Katie Porter says age limits ‘for all elected officials’ should be discussed at Senate debate - February 13, 2024
- Senate’s $95 billion foreign aid bill heads for House Republican buzz saw - February 13, 2024