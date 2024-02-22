An arrest has been made in connection with the break-in of a Secret Service vehicle parked outside of Naomi Biden’s home in Washington, D.C., in November 2023.
Robert Kemp, 19, was taken into custody on Feb. 7 following an investigation into the Nov. 12 incident outside the home occupied by President Biden’s granddaughter in the Georgetown area, according to court documents initially obtained by FOX 5 DC on Wednesday. He was released on Feb. 8, the New York Post reported.
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Teen charged in 2023 break-in of Secret Service SUV parked outside Naomi Biden’s DC home - February 22, 2024
- Judge in Trump Georgia case in ‘unenviable position’ as final arguments loom - February 22, 2024
- Julian Assange’s US extradition hearing wraps up in London, decision not expected until at least next month - February 22, 2024