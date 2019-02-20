A high school student from Covington, Kentucky, sued the Washington Post for defamation on Tuesday, claiming the newspaper falsely accused him of racist acts and instigating a confrontation with a Native American activist in a January videotaped incident at the Lincoln Memorial.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Teen in Lincoln Memorial protest sues Washington Post for $250 million - February 19, 2019
- Asia stocks up slightly, eyes on U.S.-China talks, Fed minutes - February 19, 2019
- May in Brussels again, seeking Brexit movement - February 19, 2019