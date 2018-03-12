Teen killed in Austin explosion, another blast reported

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) – A 17-year-old boy was killed and a woman injured in a package bomb explosion on Monday at a home in Austin, and police responded to reports of a second blast in the Texas state capital, authorities said.
