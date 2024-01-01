Man arrested after boy, believed to be 16, attacked in Primrose Hill just before midnightA teenage boy has died after being stabbed in London shortly before midnight on New Year’s Eve.Officers were called at 11.40pm to reports that a boy had been stabbed in Primrose Hill, Camden, the Metropolitan police said. Continue reading…
