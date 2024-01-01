A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder at scene of stabbing on Primrose HillA 16-year-old boy stabbed to death as he waited to watch the fireworks on London’s Primrose Hill just before midnight on New Year’s Eve has been named as Harry Pitman.Onlookers described ambulances racing to the scene and performing CPR on the schoolboy but, despite their efforts, he could not be saved. Continue reading…

