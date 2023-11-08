Rise in understanding of oral hygiene, access to over-the-counter (OTC) teeth whiteners, and the stigma associated with tooth discoloration are driving the global teeth whitening products market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. –The global teeth whitening products market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 10.6 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the demand for is expected to close at US$ 6.5 billion.

Growing awareness about the importance of oral health and the impact of teeth aesthetics on overall appearance has led more consumers to seek teeth whitening products, driving the market demand. With the aging of the population, there is a natural discoloration of teeth over time. This demographic trend drives demand for teeth whitening products, as older individuals look to maintain a youthful appearance.

Aesthetic dentistry, which includes teeth whitening, has become a significant trend, with more people seeking cosmetic dental treatments to improve their smiles. High-profile celebrities and social media influencers often endorse teeth whitening products, making them more appealing to consumers and increasing demand. As disposable income levels rise, consumers are more willing to invest in cosmetic dental treatments, including teeth whitening.

Advances in teeth whitening technology, such as LED whitening kits and improved whitening agents, have resulted in more effective and convenient products. The availability of OTC teeth whitening products in drugstores and online retailers makes these products easily accessible to consumers. Many consumers opt for professional teeth whitening treatments, which offer faster and more effective results than OTC options. This trend contributes to the overall market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, teeth whitening products market was valued at US$ 6.1 billion

In terms of distribution channel, the retail & hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share of the teeth whitening products market in 2021

In terms of product type, the whitening toothpaste segment accounted for the largest teeth whitening products industry share in 2021.

Teeth Whitening Products Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

People traveling to countries where dental treatments, including teeth whitening, are more affordable, are contributing to the growth of this market.

The introduction of user-friendly, at-home teeth whitening kits, such as whitening strips and pens, has made teeth whitening more convenient for consumers.

Teeth Whitening Products Market – Regional Analysis

North America accounted for significant share in 2021. The region is projected to dominate the global business during the forecast period. Surge in demand for teeth whitening products, a rise in awareness about dental health among the population, and an increase in spending on teeth whitening products research are propelling the industry in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This is ascribed to the presence of growing economies and rise in awareness among the population in the region.

Asia is home to 50% population of Earth. Increasing disposable income and a growing focus on personal appearance in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are driving market demand. Consumers in Asia-Pacific are also showing interest in professional teeth whitening services

Competitive Landscape

The teeth whitening products market report includes vital information about key players operating in the global industry. Companies focus on strategies such as product launches, divestiture, mergers & acquisitions (M&A), and partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Den-Mat Holdings LLC

Fresh LLC (High Ridge Brands Co.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Johnson & Johnson

Procter & Gamble Company

Unilever plc

W&H (UK) Ltd.

Key Developments in the Teeth Whitening Products Market

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a well-known brand in the oral care industry and offers teeth whitening products such as whitening toothpaste and mouthwashes.

is a well-known brand in the oral care industry and offers teeth whitening products such as whitening toothpaste and mouthwashes. Procter & Gamble (P&G) owns popular brands like Crest and Oral-B, which offer a variety of teeth whitening products, including whitening toothpaste and oral care systems.

owns popular brands like Crest and Oral-B, which offer a variety of teeth whitening products, including whitening toothpaste and oral care systems. Philips has a strong presence in the teeth whitening market with its Sonicare range of electric toothbrushes, some of which incorporate teeth whitening features.

Teeth Whitening Products Market – Key Segments

Product Type

Whitening Toothpastes

Whitening Gels & Strips

Light Teeth Whitening Devices

Others

Treatment Option

Professional In-office

Dentist-supervised At-home

Over-the-counter

Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Retail & Hospital Pharmacies

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

