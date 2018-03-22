Breaking News
Tehama County’s Alternatives to Violence Announces Rebrand to Empower Tehama

RED BLUFF, Calif., March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alternatives to Violence, a non-profit organization that serves those impacted by family violence in Tehama County, announced today the organization’s official rebrand to Empower Tehama.

Opened in 1994, Alternative to Violence started as an organization focused on providing emergency shelter and related services to women and children impacted by domestic violence. Since then, the organization’s services have greatly expanded in response to the needs of the community within this area of expertise.

Today, the organization offers programs and services whose target audiences find the name “Alternatives to Violence” a barrier to participation due to the stigma associated with violence. 

“Rebranding to Empower Tehama enables us to connect with a wider audience, continue expanding our programs and services, and ultimately better position us to serve the community,” said Jeanne Spurr, Executive Director of Empower Tehama.  “Empower Tehama is the perfect name for the organization because it captures who we are today and positions us for success in the future.”

Empower Tehama is a positive, uplifting and inclusive name that reflects the essence of the organization’s purpose: to empower people to reclaim their lives and have healthy relationships.

As the organization rebrands, services will continue uninterrupted with new and expanded programs slated to launch later this year, including:

  • Opening of the Child Advocacy Center where child victims can receive wraparound services from multiple providers in one welcoming, family-friendly, trauma-informed location
  • Expanded community education and trainings for professionals around domestic violence, child sexual exploitation, human trafficking and healthy relationships
  • Launching the Engaging Men & Boys program to end violence against women and serve males impacted by violence, focusing on schools and the community

Learn more about Empower Tehama, its services and how to get involved at www.empowertehama.org.

About Empower Tehama
Empower Tehama is a non-profit organization with a mission to promote healthy relationships and social change in the community through education, intervention and responsive services designed to inspire personal transformation. Located in Tehama County, Empower Tehama is committed to providing crucial social services that empower and help its residents, strengthening and enriching the community as a whole. For more information about Empower Tehama, its services and how to get involved, visit www.empowertehama.org. 

