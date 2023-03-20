Complementary technological capabilities allow customers to achieve higher quality, greener, more sustainable part production

FREMONT, Calif. and SHERBROOKE, Quebec, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Engineered materials company Uniformity Labs (Uniformity) and Tekna (OSE: TEKNA), the world-leading provider of advanced materials to industry, extended their partnership where Tekna will supply AlSi10Mg aluminum-based alloy to Uniformity to produce its advanced ultra-dense AlSi10Mg powder for additive manufacturing process laser powder bed fusion (L-PBF) applications.

This extends the partnership between the two companies, which began with Ti64 making available a critical North American supply source for Uniformity and increasing Tekna’s output capacity and efficiency.

Advanced Technology Delivers Production Efficiency – Greener, More Sustainable Materials

The partnership enables Tekna to optimize the use of its production yield, which Uniformity will process to produce its advanced powders for L-PBF. Uniformity’s technology improves powder production efficiency allowing for more than 95% of the powder to be used compared to competitors’ 50% to 65% – driving down cost and improving capacity, efficiency, and sustainability in the additive and conventional manufacturing of industrial parts at scale. Their engineered powders and processes enable faster, more repeatable production of parts used in a variety of industries, including aerospace, transportation, energy, defense, and medical, with no compromise in quality.

Tekna powder atomization technology uses hydro-energy, and all process gasses are recycled in closed loops, achieving greener production. Together the companies will help industrial customers produce greener, more sustainable parts.

“Our partnership with Tekna highlights how advanced technology can further increase sustainability to the benefit of a wide range of industries,” said Adam Hopkins, founder and CEO of Uniformity Labs. “The complementary nature of our businesses produces an economic benefit for our customers who gain through higher printer throughput and repeatability, and a supply chain security benefit from the use of materials produced entirely in North America.”

“We are extremely proud that Uniformity Labs has selected us to supply aluminum powders in addition to titanium powders,” said Luc Dionne, CEO of Tekna. “This is a testament to Tekna’s supply reliability and reaffirms that our product quality matches with a wide range of industry requirements.”

Get more information at AMUG

Jerome Pollak, Business Development Director at Tekna, and Adam Hopkins, founder, and CEO of Uniformity Labs, will be discussing how ultra-dense powder made with RF plasma atomized particles deliver speed and sustainability at the upcoming Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) conference on March 22, 3:00pm – 4:00pm – Waldorf (3rd Floor).

About Tekna Holding ASA

Tekna is a world-leading provider of advanced materials, headquartered in Sherbrooke, Canada. Tekna produces high-purity metal powders for applications such as 3D printing serving the aerospace, medical, automotive industries, as well as optimized induction plasma systems for industrial research and production. With its unique, IP-protected plasma technology, the company is well positioned in the growing market for advanced nanomaterials within the electronics and batteries industries. Building on 30 years of delivering excellence, Tekna is a global player recognized for its quality products and its commitment to its multinational base of over 200 blue-chip customers.

For more information, please visit our website – www.tekna.com

About Uniformity Labs

Uniformity Labs develops breakthrough material and software solutions to accelerate and expand global commercial/industrial 3D printing (AM) markets. Its patented technology uniquely enables fully dense printing with minimal shrinkage of binder jetting materials, delivering significant cost savings, speed, and quality improvements across all mainstream AM printers. Uniformity’s feedstock materials and print processes dramatically impact the AM value chain by increasing the reliability and efficiency of printing.

For more information, please visit our website – www.uniformitylabs.com

Media Contacts:

Uniformity Labs

Frank De Maria

frank@uniformitylabs.com

+1 (347) 647-0284

Tekna

Arina van Oost

Investor Relations | VP Corporate Strategic Development & Innovation Tekna

Investors@tekna.com

+1 438 885 6330