Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Teknova to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Teknova to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

HOLLISTER, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading provider of critical reagents for the development and production of biopharmaceutical products, including drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference (Virtual)
November 29 – December 2, 2021
Teknova’s pre-recorded presentation with President and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Gunstream, will be available online at the conference website at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 22, 2021.

Stephens 23rd Annual Investment Conference (Nashville, TN)
December 1 – 3, 2021
Gunstream and Matt Lowell, Teknova’s Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at 8:00 a.m. CT/9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, December 3, 2021.

The presentations will be webcast and may be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website: https://ir.teknova.com/. The webcasts will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days after each event.

About Teknova
Teknova is expediting clinical breakthroughs in the life sciences by providing custom products and reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. With a focus on agility and customization, Teknova delivers research-grade and GMP products including cell culture media and supplements, protein and nucleic acid purification buffers, and molecular biology reagents for a multitude of established and emerging applications, including cell and gene therapy, mRNA therapeutics, genomics, and synthetic biology. Teknova’s proprietary processes enable the manufacture and delivery of high quality, custom, made-to-order products on short turnaround times and at scale across all stages of development, including commercialization. For more information about Teknova, visit www.teknova.com.

Investor Contacts
Matt Lowell
Chief Financial Officer
matt.lowell@teknova.com
+1 831-216-1830

Sara Michelmore
MacDougall Advisors
smichelmore@macbiocom.com
+1 781-235-3060

Media Contact
Matthew Corcoran
MacDougall Advisors
mcorcoran@macbiocom.com
+1 617-866-7350

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.