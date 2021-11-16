Teknova to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOLLISTER, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading provider of critical reagents for the development and production of biopharmaceutical products, including drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.
Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference (Virtual)
November 29 – December 2, 2021
Teknova’s pre-recorded presentation with President and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Gunstream, will be available online at the conference website at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 22, 2021.
Stephens 23rd Annual Investment Conference (Nashville, TN)
December 1 – 3, 2021
Gunstream and Matt Lowell, Teknova’s Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at 8:00 a.m. CT/9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, December 3, 2021.
The presentations will be webcast and may be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website: https://ir.teknova.com/. The webcasts will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days after each event.
About Teknova
Teknova is expediting clinical breakthroughs in the life sciences by providing custom products and reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. With a focus on agility and customization, Teknova delivers research-grade and GMP products including cell culture media and supplements, protein and nucleic acid purification buffers, and molecular biology reagents for a multitude of established and emerging applications, including cell and gene therapy, mRNA therapeutics, genomics, and synthetic biology. Teknova’s proprietary processes enable the manufacture and delivery of high quality, custom, made-to-order products on short turnaround times and at scale across all stages of development, including commercialization. For more information about Teknova, visit www.teknova.com.
Investor Contacts
Matt Lowell
Chief Financial Officer
matt.lowell@teknova.com
+1 831-216-1830
Sara Michelmore
MacDougall Advisors
smichelmore@macbiocom.com
+1 781-235-3060
Media Contact
Matthew Corcoran
MacDougall Advisors
mcorcoran@macbiocom.com
+1 617-866-7350
- Jesuit Refugee Service Portugal and The Romulus T. Weatherman Foundation Complete Rescue of 220 Afghan Nationals to Portugal - November 16, 2021
- HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Hyzon Motors (HYZN) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys, Nov. 29th Deadline Approaching in Securities Class Action - November 16, 2021
- ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – SBTX - November 16, 2021