Teladoc Health Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Teladoc Health, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Teladoc Health, Inc. (“Teladoc” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDOC).

On April 27, 2022 after the market closed, Teladoc reported its first quarter 2022 results, including a “[n]et loss per share of $41.58, primarily driven by non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion or $41.11 per share.” Additionally, Teladoc announced that it was revising its 2022 outlook “to reflect dynamics [the Company is] currently experiencing in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) mental health and chronic condition markets,” including higher advertising costs in the D2C market and an elongated sales cycle in the chronic condition market.

Following this news, Teladoc shares suffered a dramatic drop – almost 48% at one point during midday trading.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Teladoc securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com . If you have any questions about this investigation, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Frederic S. Fox

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(646) 315-9003

ffox@kaplanfox.com