Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Kentucky Tornadoes

PURCHASE, NY, Dec. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, is providing free, 24/7 general medical telehealth visits to residents, first responders and others directly impacted by the devastating tornadoes in Kentucky. Individuals who are now being displaced can seek treatment from a licensed health care professional for any non-emergency illness by calling Teladoc directly at 855-225-5032.

Among those adult and pediatric conditions that can be effectively diagnosed and treated as part of Teladoc’s general medical no-cost offering are common conditions including sinus problems, respiratory infections, allergies, cold and flu symptoms, and many other non-emergency illnesses. Individuals seeking physician-authorization for prescription refills of non-narcotic drugs can also get assistance. Those who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 or believe they have symptoms can be screened and triaged for care as needed. For emergencies, patients should call 911.

Earlier this year, Teladoc Health made these virtual care services available at no cost to states in the southern U.S. affected by Hurricane Ida as well as communities dealing with winter storms in Oklahoma and Texas.

