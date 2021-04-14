Teladoc Health to Announce First-Quarter Financial Results

Breaking News
PURCHASE, NY, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, announced that it will release first-quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021, after the market closes. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 4:30 p.m. E.T. on the same day.

Conference Call Details
The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-833-968-2101 for U.S. participants, or 1-236-714-2089 for international participants, and referencing conference ID #6688483; or via a live audio webcast that will be available online at https://ir.teladochealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Investors:
Patrick Feeley
914-265-7925
[email protected]

Media:
Jake Mazanke
630-640-5253
[email protected]

