Teladoc Health to Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results

PURCHASE, NY, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, announced that it will release third-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020, after the market closes. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 4:30 p.m. E.T. on the same day.

Conference Call Details
Participants can register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2684889. After registering, an email confirmation will be sent, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry.

The conference call will also be available via a live audio webcast at https://ir.teladochealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/

A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health is transforming how people access and experience healthcare. Recognized as the world leader in virtual care, Teladoc Health directly delivers millions of medical visits across 175 countries each year through the Teladoc Health Medical Group and enables millions of patient and provider touchpoints for thousands of hospitals, health systems and physician practices globally. Ranked Best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and real-time insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers, healthcare professionals, employers and health plans. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

