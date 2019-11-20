Tele- Intensive Care Unit Market To Reach USD 5526.9 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

Tele- Intensive Care Unit Market Size – USD 1949.0 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 13.9 %, Tele- Intensive Care Unit Industry Trends–Growing need for software advances and increasing incidences of chronic diseases

New York, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The growing number of intensive care units, need to reduce hospital stay times and technological advancements in remote patient monitoring are key factors contributing to high CAGR market during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Tele- Intensive Care Unit market was valued at USD 1949.0 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5526.9 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 13.9%. Tele-ICU is more broadly defined as a system that utilizes remote monitoring technology to promote the efficient deployment of intensivist and critical care resources.

The ICU environment continuously accosts clinicians with distractions, alarms, and interruptions that generates a potential for a rise in error rates. While addressing the needs of one patient, the physicians may be unaware of another patient’s change in status that requires immediate attention. These are the second set of eyes that provides additional clinical surveillance and support. It has the potential to support without distraction and deliver timely interventions in cases where minutes may make a vast difference. The purpose of these systems is not to replace bedside clinicians, but to provide improved safety through redundancy and enhance outcomes through standardization.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2212

The healthcare team usually requires the same access as the bedside team to data elements related to patients (e.g., vital signs, results of laboratory tests, radiologic images, orders, and notes) to assess patients’ status accurately and identify actual and potential issues concerning the patients. Use of sophisticated alert systems enables subtle changes in a patient’s condition to be assessed for early intervention and prevention of a crisis for the patient. Devices like high-resolution zoom cameras, microphones, and speakers are generally mounted in ICU patient’s room, providing the Tele-ICU 1-way or 2-way video/audio assessment capability and bedside communication.

Telemedicine enables nurses, nurse practitioners, physicians, and other healthcare professionals to provide patient monitoring and intervention from remote locations. Presence of Tele-ICU has demonstrated positive outcomes such as increased adherence to evidence-based care and improved perception of support at the bedside. In spite of the successes, acceptance of Tele-ICU varies. Some barriers to acceptance include perceptions of intrusiveness and invasion of privacy.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The software end-use segment of the market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

The rapid development of medical informatics and supporting technologies has expanded the boundaries of critical care medicine. The issues raised by this rapid progress, the increasing demand for physician services, and the growing need for cost containment will become more complex in the future. The tele-ICU model would seem to present a viable and safe means for providing high-quality care to underserved communities.

The advent of refined and leading-edge technologies is likely to create a positive impact on how care providers practice medicine. Healthcare industry is adapting and encompassing these advantages to achieve maximum benefits.

The staffing levels are determined by the type and number of patients who require monitoring, the availability of resources at the monitored sites, and the Tele-ICU program model.

The adoption for these technologies has been at a slower pace than other mandatory technologies like electronic health records, but healthcare is moving towards more technological solutions to provide more efficient and higher quality care to meet massive demand. The use of a novel innovation such as Tele-ICU can significantly improve widely recognized clinical endpoints.

Some other benefits of telemedicine could include a reduction in the number of hospital transfers for specialty care, fewer patients needing to travel long distances to see their physicians, and the ability to provide more comprehensive care to physician-poor areas—in short, greatly increased patient access to medical care.

Tele-Intensive Care Unit systems continuously monitor for and alert staff about acute changes or trends in physiology. The team in the Tele-ICU use video and audio technology to perform assessments and communicate with patients, their families, and loved ones, as well as caregivers. Tele-ICU team members place orders, review laboratory test results and imaging studies, and write progress notes.

The global Tele- Intensive Care Unit market is highly fragmented with major players like LB Minerals Ltd., Imerys S.A., KaMin LLC, Thiele Tele- Intensive Care Unit Company, EICL Ltd., and Tele- Intensive Care Unit AD among others that collectively constitute a competitive market.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/tele-intensive-care-unit-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Tele- Intensive Care Unit market on the basis of type, component and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Centralized Models

Decentralized Models

Other Models

Component Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hardware Computer System Communication Lines Physiological Monitors Therapeutic Devices Video Feed Display Panels

Software

Direct Order: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2212

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Healthcare IT category by Reports And Data

Healthcare Cybersecurity Market – https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/healthcare-cybersecurity-market

Ambulatory Care Service Market – https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/basalt-fiber-market

Brain-Computer Interface Market – https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/brain-computer-interface-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

CONTACT: Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: [email protected]