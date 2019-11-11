Telecom Infra Project, Infinera, and Edgecore Networks Mark Milestone in Open Mobile Transport with First DCSG Commercial Deployment

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Telecom Infra Project (TIP), Infinera, and Edgecore Networks announced today that they have collaborated to achieve the market adoption of carrier-class Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways (DCSG) technology with the first large-scale commercial deployment by Telefónica. Initially part of a recently announced nationwide open mobile transport deployment by Telefónica in Germany, the DCSG solution is a white-box cell site gateway device based on an open and disaggregated architecture for existing 3G, 4G, and future 5G mobile infrastructures.

“We are excited to mark the industry’s first adoption of DCSG technology in a large-scale live deployment,” said Víctor López, Network Architect at Telefónica and co-chair of the Open Optical Packet Transport group at TIP. “Active collaboration between leading global service providers and systems suppliers in TIP’s open community has been critical to advancing carrier-class DCSG implementations that are beginning to deliver real-world value.”

“Telefónica is committed to an open networking strategy as a lever for our network transformation,” said Javier Gavilán, Director of Core, Network Platforms and Transport and IT at Global CTIO, Telefónica.

As part of an ongoing industry partnership, Infinera and Edgecore Networks advanced DCSG technology with the Infinera DRX-30 and Edgecore AS7315-27X-DCSG hardware platforms. The Infinera Converged Network Operating System (CNOS), when combined with Infinera or Edgecore Networks’ hardware, provides mobile operators with mature IP/MPLS functionality for their cell site gateways. Additionally, the combined CNOS and carrier-class hardware provide a unique stacking capability that delivers simple node expansion and increased resiliency. Multiple gateway elements can be connected to double node capacity while operating as a single routing entity.

“We are committed to meeting the demanding requirements of network operators as they evolve their networks to address the challenge of a timely and cost-efficient introduction of 5G services,” said Mikko Hannula, Vice President, Engineering & Product Management at Infinera. “Through rigorous testing and design, we are pleased to collaborate with Edgecore Networks to pioneer and deploy solutions to TIP’s DCSG specifications and to mark this milestone for open networking with the first volume commercial deployment of the technology now underway.”

“The DCSG initiative is a tremendous example of open network adoption in action,” said Mark Basham, Vice President of Business Development at Edgecore Networks. “Edgecore is an active participant in TIP and the Open Optical Packet Transport group, and through its collaboration with Infinera is able to demonstrate the benefits of disaggregation and open network solutions, offering choice and flexibility in high performance network applications.”

TIP will highlight the latest advances in DCSG technology and other open initiatives at the TIP Summit ’19 held in Amsterdam, November 13-14. Click here to learn more.

About The Telecom Infra Project

The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) was formed in 2016 as an engineering-focused, collaborative methodology for building and deploying global telecom network infrastructure, with the goal of enabling global access for all. To learn more about TIP, visit www.telecominfraproject.com.

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking, with an extensive portfolio of open 1G-400G Ethernet OCP Accepted™ switches, core routers, cell site gateways, virtual PON OLTs, packet transponders, and Wi-Fi access points that offer choice of commercial and open source NOS and SDN software. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for Data Center, Service Provider, Enterprise and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading network ODM.

For more information, visit www.edge-core.com.

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet-optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, subsea, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter @Infinera, and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.