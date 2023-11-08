The global telecom towers market is projected to reach US$ 35.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.3%.

Global Telecom Towers Market size is estimated at a value of US$ 27.9 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Some of the major driving factors influencing the growth trajectory of the global telecom towers market in upcoming years include the rising penetration of high-speed internet services across the world as well as the substantial increase in the number of smartphone and smart device users across the globe.

Furthermore, rising demand for the latest energy efficiency devices to optimize the utilization of electricity as well as the data revolution that is taking various emerging economies to positively affect the sales in the global telecom towers market in the upcoming years. Implementing 5G technology has been a major driving factor for the telecom tower market. 5G networks require denser infrastructure, including more cell towers and small cells, to deliver enhanced coverage and higher data speeds.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the telecom towers market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, ownership, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the telecom towers market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the telecom towers market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Telecom Towers Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on ownership, the operator-owned is expected to hold the largest share of the global telecom towers market. Mobile operators in countries like India frequently use joint partnerships or captive tower companies to own their towers. Regarding shared ownership among several operators, the operator-owned tower business model proved more effective than the mobile provider owning their tower subsidiary.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 27.9 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 35.1 billion Growth Rate 3.3% Dominant Segment Operator-owned Tower Leading Region North America Key Market Drivers Rising demand for cellphones

Government initiatives towards digitalization

Rising penetration of high-speed internet services

Rise in the use of IoT

Investments in 5G technology Companies Profiled American Tower Corporation

Helios Towers Africa

Indus Towers Limited (Bharti Infratel)

China Tower Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation

AT&T Inc.

Crown Castle International Corporation

T-Mobile US Inc.

GTL Infrastructure Limited

IHS Towers (IHS Holding Limited)

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the telecom towers market include,

In April 2023, The Government of India launched 254 ‘4G mobile towers’ in LAC villages in Arunachal Pradesh. Further, these 254 towers will provide 4G coverage in 336 villages, including several areas that have remained unconnected since Independence.

In April 2023, Saudi Telecom Company (STC)’s subsidiary, Tawal, reached an agreement to acquire the tower infrastructure of United Group for US$ 1.34 billion.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the telecom towers market growth include American Tower Corporation, Helios Towers Africa, Indus Towers Limited (Bharti Infratel), China Tower Corporation, SBA Communications Corporation, AT&T Inc., Crown Castle International Corporation, T-Mobile US Inc., GTL Infrastructure Limited, and IHS Towers (IHS Holding Limited), among others.

RationalStat has segmented the telecom towers market based on type, application, ownership, and region

Global Telecom Towers Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Lattice Tower Guyed Tower Monopole Towers Stealth Towers

Global Telecom Towers Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Rooftop Ground-based

Global Telecom Towers Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Ownership Operator-owned Joint Venture Private-owned MNO Captive

Global Telecom Towers Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Telecom Towers Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Telecom Towers Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Telecom Towers Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Telecom Towers Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Telecom Towers Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Telecom Towers Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Telecom Towers Report:

What will be the market value of the telecom towers market by 2030?

What is the market size of the telecom towers market?

What are the market drivers of the telecom towers market?

What are the key trends in the telecom towers market?

Which is the leading region in the telecom towers market?

What are the major companies operating in the telecom towers market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the telecom towers market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoints to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

