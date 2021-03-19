TeleComp acquires Houston-based Co-nexus Communication Systems

Arkansas, Rogers, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TeleComp Holdings Inc., a regional technology company headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas, announced the acquisition of Houston, Texas-based Co-nexus Communication Systems, Inc. The acquisition of Co-nexus was finalized on March 5, 2021. TeleComp did not disclose any of the financial details related to the acquisition.

Co-nexus is one of the nation’s leading providers of Call Recording and Quality Monitoring solutions for Business Phone Systems and Call Center Platforms. Founded in 2003 by Robert Irvin, Co-nexus was led by its President, Debra Irvin, and she will remain an active TeleComp employee moving forward. Co-nexus specializes in VoIP Phone Systems and its proprietary software CXM, which provides PCI and HIPAA compliant call recording, agent evaluation, coaching, and speech analytics.

Chris Beaty, Chief Executive Officer of TeleComp, said, “Co-nexus’ history of providing superior customer service and offering the best technology solutions aligns perfectly with TeleComp’s mission.” In addition to the CXM platform, Co-nexus is also a Mitel partner. Beaty added, “We are looking forward to integrating the CXM platform with our TeleCloud and hosted Mitel offerings.”

Gino Capito, Chief Technology Officer of TeleComp, said “We are excited about having a brick-and-mortar presence in Texas. It will allow us to better serve our existing Texas customer base as well as bring our cutting-edge enterprise technology solutions to Co-nexus’ existing customers.”

This is TeleComp’s third acquisition in three years. Co-nexus is proceeded by TeleGen Solutions of Tulsa, Oklahoma, which was acquired in December 2018, and Beasley Technology, Inc. of Cushing, Oklahoma, which was acquired in December 2019. With this acquisition, TeleComp now has more than 150 employees across five offices.

About TeleComp Holdings, Inc.

TeleComp was founded in 2003 and has offices in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. It serves private businesses, public and private schools, higher education, healthcare providers, and nonprofits across the United States. TeleComp specializes in Hosted Cloud phone systems and contact centers utilizing its proprietary cloud platform, TeleCloud. Additionally, as a Tier 3 Phone and Internet Carrier, TeleComp delivers dedicated fiber internet through its fiber network and wholesale agreement with AT&T. TeleComp is a Platinum partner with Mitel and a Platinum Elite partner with the AT&T Partner Exchange program. TeleComp recently received the Healthcare Partner of the Year award for the Americas from Mitel.

