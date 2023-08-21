WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced the release of the Arrow™ ErgoPack™ Complete Kits with Hemodialysis and Large Bore catheters in the United States. This update is intended to streamline insertion workflow for clinicians and provide more options to suit their needs. Clinicians can choose between Arrowg+ard Blue™ Hemodialysis or Large Bore lines in this expanded kit configuration, with a variety of French sizes, lumens, and lengths.

Learn more about the Arrow™ ErgoPack™ Complete System.

The Arrow™ ErgoPack™ Complete System expansion includes a variety of clinician-inspired updates:

The Arrow ™ GlideWheel ™ Advancer, which provides tactile feedback and finer control

GlideWheel Advancer, which provides tactile feedback and finer control Nitinol Guidewire, which is kink-resistant compared to stainless steel

Transducer Cover to support guidelines for ultrasound use

Pre-filled sterile saline syringes, one per catheter lumen

Extra ChloraPrep ® Skin Prep in each kit

Skin Prep in each kit Option of 3M™ Tegaderm™ CHG I.V. Securement Dressing or 3M™ Tegaderm™ I.V. Advanced Securement Dressing with BioPatch® Protective Disk

“Max barrier kits like the Arrow™ ErgoPack™ Complete System provide clinicians with the necessary components they need for their Acute Hemodialysis and Large Bore insertions. The intuitive configuration is designed to optimize their workflow, while also meeting the recommendations of CDC, SHEA, INS, and OSHA guidelines.1-4 Coupling these benefits along with the protection from Arrowg+ard Blue™ Catheters helps clinicians fight against central line-associated bloodstream infections, protecting their patients and improving their procedures.” – said Lisa Kudlacz, President and General Manager, Vascular Access at Teleflex.

The Arrow™ ErgoPack™ Complete System’s unique combination of CVC insertion components is packaged in an ergonomic and efficient top down, left to right configuration, and helps central line inserters meet the recommendations of critical third-party independent guidelines for reducing CLABSI, including:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Category 1A & 1B recommendations 1

Society for Hospital Epidemiology of America (SHEA) Guidelines 2

Infusion Nursing Society (INS) Standards of Practice 3

Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) Bloodborne Pathogens Standard4

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow™, Deknatel™, LMA™, Pilling™, QuikClot™, Rusch™, UroLift™ and Weck™ – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management’s current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

References:

O’Grady NP, Alexander M, Burns LA, et al. Guidelines for the Prevention of Intravascular Catheter-Related Infections, 2011 (Revised 2017). 2. Atlanta, GA: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; 2017. Buetti, N., Marschall, J., Drees, M., Fakih, M., Hadaway, L., Maragakis, L., Mermel, L. (2022). Strategies to prevent central line-associated bloodstream infections in acute-care hospitals: 2022 Update. Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology, 1-17. doi:10.1017/ice.2022.87. Gorski, Lisa A., et al. “Infusion therapy standards of practice.” Journal of Infusion Nursing, 44.1S (2021): S1-S224. Occupational Safety & Health Administration Regulations (Standards – 29 CFR). Part 1910.1030: Bloodborne pathogens. Occupational Safety & Health Administration Web site. https://www.osha.gov/laws-regs/regulations/standardnumber/1910/1910.1030. Accessed on February 12, 2020.

Rx Only

Contraindication:

Arrowg+ard Blue™ Acute Hemodialysis and Large Bore Catheters are contraindicated for patients with known hypersensitivity to chlorhexidine and silver sulfadiazine and/or sulfa drugs.

3M and Tegaderm are registered trademarks of 3M or its affiliates. BioPatch is a registered trademark of Johnson & Johnson or its affiliates. ChloraPrep is a registered trademark of Becton, Dickinson and Company or its affiliates.

Teleflex, the Teleflex logo, Arrow, Arrowg+ard Blue, Deknatel, ErgoPack, GlideWheel, LMA, Pilling, QuikClot, Rusch, UroLift, and Weck are trademarks or registered trademarks of Teleflex Incorporated or its affiliates, in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2023 Teleflex Incorporated. All rights reserved. MC-008913

Contact:

Teleflex Incorporated:

Lawrence Keusch

Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development

investors.teleflex.com