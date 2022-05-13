Teleflex Announces Full U.S. Commercial Launch of the UroLift® 2 System and UroLift ATC ® Advanced Tissue Control System

Product demonstrations and educational presentations underscore the company’s leadership in advancing care for patients with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH)

WAYNE, Pa., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced the full U.S. commercial launch of its UroLift® 2 System and UroLift ATC® System, and that it will update the urology community through multiple in-booth presentations at the 2022 American Urological Association (AUA) annual meeting. The conference will take place in-person from May 13-16 in New Orleans.

“We are proud to share the new developments and product enhancements of the UroLift System with the urology community at AUA,” said Liam Kelly, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Teleflex. “The enhanced UroLift ATC System will enable urologists to treat more patients with a broad range of anatomies, including those with obstructive middle lobes, while the enhanced features of the UroLift 2 System can help improve workflow.”

The UroLift 2 System offers an improved workflow, including an ergonomic single trigger and an improved suture cutter in a reduced device and packaging footprint. The UroLift ATC System provides physicians with an enhanced delivery tip specifically designed to effectively treat patients with an obstructive median lobe.

“I have had occasion to use the UroLift ATC Advanced Tissue Control System multiple times and my experience has been very positive,” said Steven Gange+, M.D., F.A.C.S., Summit Urology Group. “The advanced engineering features of the UroLift ATC System make it easier to secure and retract prostate tissue which is especially useful when treating patients with large obstructive middle lobes.”

Teleflex will host an event unveiling the UroLift 2 System led by Ted Lamson, Co-Founder of the UroLift System, and Liam Kelly, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Teleflex at the company’s booth #323 on Saturday, May 14 at 2:00-2:30pm CT. The event will include an informative discussion about the need for minimally invasive BPH treatments and valuable insights about the UroLift 2 System.

In-booth presentations of both products will take place at booth #323. Details are as follows (all times are Central Time (CT)):

Session Title: Treating a Broad Range of BPH Anatomies (UroLift ATC® and UroLift® 2 System)

Presenter: David Sussman, M.D.+

Date and Time: Friday, May 13 at 10:30am; Saturday, May 14 at 1:30pm

Presenter: Steven Gange, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Sunday, May 15 at 10:30am

Session Title: The Call for Earlier Intervention

Presenter: Steven Gange, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Date and Time: Friday, May 13 at 1:30pm and Saturday, May 14 at 10:30am

About the UroLift® System

The UroLift System is a minimally invasive treatment for lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It is indicated for the treatment of symptoms of an enlarged prostate up to 100 cc in men 45 years or older (50 years outside U.S.). The UroLift permanent implants, delivered during an outpatient procedure, relieve prostate obstruction without heating, cutting, destruction of, or removing prostate tissue.1 The UroLift System can be used to treat a broad spectrum of anatomies, including obstructive median lobe.2 It is the only leading BPH procedure shown to not cause new onset, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction.*3-5 Most common adverse events are temporary and can include hematuria, dysuria, micturition urgency, pelvic pain, and urge incontinence.6 Rare side effects, including bleeding and infection, may lead to a serious outcome and may require intervention. Individual results may vary. The prostatic urethral lift procedure (using the UroLift System) is recommended for the treatment of BPH in both the American Urological Association and European Association of Urology clinical guidelines. More than 300,000 men have been treated with the UroLift System in select markets worldwide.7 Learn more at UroLift.com . Rx only.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology, and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, LMA®, Pilling®, QuikClot®, Rüsch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Drs. Gange and Sussman are paid consultants of Teleflex.

References:

Shore, Can J Urol 2014 Rukstalis, Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Dis 2018 Roehrborn, Can J Urol 2017 AUA BPH Guidelines 2003, 2020 McVary, J Sex Med 2016 Roehrborn, J Urology 2013 Management estimate based on product sales and average units per procedure

Contacts:

Teleflex Incorporated:

Lawrence Keusch

Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development

John Hsu, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

Investors.teleflex.com

610-948-2836

Media:

Nicole Osmer

nicole@healthandcommerce.com

650.454.0504

Teleflex, the Teleflex logo, Arrow, Deknatel, LMA, Pilling, QuikClot, Rüsch, UroLift, and Weck are trademarks or registered trademarks of Teleflex Incorporated or its affiliates, in the U.S. and/or other countries.

© 2022 Teleflex Incorporated. All rights reserved. MAC02452-01 Rev A.