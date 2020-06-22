Teleflex Announces Publication of Early Patient Experience Data Highlighting the UroLift® System as a Superior Treatment to Rezum™ Steam Injection in Patients with Enlarged Prostate

Data Shows Minimally Invasive Treatment Provides Rapid Symptom Relief, Allowing Men to Return to Daily Activities Quickly

WAYNE, Pa., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) today announced the publication of data from a study comparing patient experience of those treated with the UroLift® System for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) to those who received the Rezum™ steam injection. Results highlighting early positive experience following treatment with the UroLift System were published in the Canadian Journal of Urology .

“These published results further emphasize the unique benefits of the minimally invasive UroLift System for men dealing with the burdensome symptoms of BPH,” said Dave Amerson, president of Teleflex Interventional Urology business unit. “Not only does the UroLift System provide durable and lasting symptom relief, but it also allows men to return to a better quality of life. We are pleased to see that these results highlight the distinct advantages of the UroLift System compared to other minimally invasive treatments and that they are consistent to those seen in past clinical studies, demonstrating preservation of sexual function, rapid return to daily activities and high patient satisfaction among patients treated with the UroLift System.”

The study compared 53 non-retention patients from two U.S. sites who received treatment with either the UroLift System or tissue ablation with the Rezum steam injection. To report the early postoperative patient experience, the study measured symptom response, catheterization rates, and recovery and satisfaction at up to two months post-treatment.

Early post-operative results from the study showed positive differences for patients treated with the UroLift System compared to Rezum, including better sexual function outcomes, less interference in daily activities and higher patient satisfaction following the procedure. Additionally, results from the study found more than twice as many patients who received the UroLift System treatment reported being catheter free at day three (93%) compared to those who received Rezum (45%). At the 30-day mark, absolute symptom score was 45% better among patients treated with the UroLift System compared to those treated with Rezum.

Results from the study also found that 83% of patients treated with the UroLift System reported they were satisfied with their treatment compared to 65% of patients treated with Rezum. Patients reported the treatment improved their urinary symptoms when treated with the UroLift System (97%) compared to those treated with Rezum (70%). Results also showed that patients in the UroLift System treatment group reported no interference with sports, and little interference with entertainment and community activities, while nearly half of the Rezum group patients reported that their procedure interfered with these activities. Additionally, patients that received the UroLift System reported better absolute scores for erectile function (61%) and ejaculatory function (33%) compared to Rezum patients.

“These data suggest the UroLift System treatment provides patients a superior experience with better preservation of sexual function, lower catheterization rates, less daily interference, and better overall satisfaction at one month following treatment compared to Rezum,” said Ronald Tutrone, M.D., Chesapeake Urology Research Associates in Baltimore, Maryland. “The UroLift System is an accepted standard of care treatment for men with enlarged prostate and the

Prostatic Urethral Lift (PUL) is recommended by the American Urologic Association BPH Treatment Guidelines.”

“The UroLift System is a game-changer for patients suffering from BPH symptoms and is supported by a robust portfolio of clinical evidence as well as a growing body of real-world evidence,” said Dr. William Schiff, M.D., Urology Associates of Central California in Fresno, California. “Providers should be encouraged by these findings showing the UroLift System offers a positive treatment experience and rapid recovery, allowing men to return to their daily activities with minimal downtime.”

About the UroLift® System

The UroLift® System is a minimally invasive treatment for lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It is indicated for the treatment of symptoms of an enlarged prostate up to 100cc in men 45 years or older. The UroLift permanent implants, delivered during an outpatient procedure, relieve prostate obstruction without cutting, heating, or removing prostate tissue. The UroLift System is the only leading BPH procedure shown to not cause new onset, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction.1,2,5 Most common adverse events are temporary and can include hematuria, dysuria, micturition urgency, pelvic pain, and urge incontinence.1 The Prostatic Urethral Lift procedure (using the UroLift System) is recommended for the treatment of BPH in both the American Urological Association and European Association of Urology clinical guidelines. More than 175,000 men have been treated with the UroLift System in select markets worldwide.* As with any medical procedure, individual results may vary. Learn more at www.UroLift.com.

About Teleflex Interventional Urology

The Teleflex Interventional Urology Business Unit is dedicated to developing innovative, minimally invasive and clinically effective devices that address unmet needs in the field of urology. Our focus is on improving the standard of care for patients with BPH using the UroLift System, a minimally invasive permanent implant system that treats symptoms while preserving sexual function.**6,7 Learn more at www.NeoTract.com .

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular and interventional access, surgical, anesthesia, cardiac care, urology, emergency medicine and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit www.Teleflex.com .

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, Hudson RCI®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rusch®, UroLift® and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Rezum™ is a trademark of Boston Scientific Corporation or its affiliates.

Dr. Ronald Tutrone and Dr. William Schiff are investigators in the clinical study sponsored by Teleflex Incorporated.

Contacts: For Teleflex Incorporated: Media: Jake Elguicze, 610.948.2836 Nicole Osmer, 650.454.0504 Treasurer and Vice President, Investor Relations [email protected]

1. Roehrborn, J Urology 2013 LIFT Study

2. AUA BPH Guidelines 2003, 2010, 2018

3. Naspro, Eur Urol 2009

4. Montorsi, J Urol 2008

5. McVary, J Sex Med 2016

6. Shore, Can J Urol 2014 Local Study

7. Speakman et al. 2014 BJUI International

*Management estimate based on product sales and average units per procedure

** No instances of new, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction