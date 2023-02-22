Triumph™ Catheter and GuideLiner® Coast™ Catheter to be featured at the CTO Plus Conference, February 23-24 in New York, NY

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced key milestones in the release of two new catheters: the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance of the Triumph™ Catheter, and the first clinical use of GuideLiner® Coast™ Catheter.

The Triumph™ Catheter is the latest addition to the Teleflex family of catheters, which includes the GuideLiner® V3 Catheter, TrapLiner® Catheter, and Turnpike® Catheters. Designed in collaboration with Bill Nicholson, MD, Director of Interventional Cardiology at Emory Healthcare , Atlanta, GA, the Triumph™ Catheter features a unique design with six wire exit ports for precise wire advancement and clear visualization. “In complex cases, the ability to better navigate tortuous anatomy has long been a challenge,” said Dr. Nicholson. “The Triumph™ Catheter’s nitinol ports and cage bring navigation and control to a new level, and I am excited that Teleflex will enable interventional cardiologists to readily access this important technology.”

The GuideLiner® Coast™ Catheter adds a hydrophilic option to Teleflex’s market-leading guide extension portfolio—anchored by the flagship GuideLiner® V3 Catheter—enabling physicians to select the level of deliverability and backup support needed for specific cases.1 Earlier this year, the GuideLiner® Coast™ Catheter was first used in a clinical procedure at the UW Medicine Heart Institute in Seattle, Washington.

“Teleflex is committed to providing more options in the cath lab to help interventionalists address the specific needs of their patients,” said Scott Holstine, President and General Manager of Teleflex’s Interventional business unit. “The Triumph™ Catheter and the GuideLiner® Coast™ Catheter reflect our focus on providing physicians with new choices and technologies engineered to address unmet clinical needs, personal preference and technique, and the challenges of complex anatomy.”

The GuideLiner® Coast™ Catheter is currently in a limited market release phase, with full market release anticipated later this year. Both catheters will be on display as part of Teleflex’s hands-on workshops during CTO Plus: Complex CTO & Higher Risk PCI, February 23-24 at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square.

