Teleflex Incorporated Announces Worldwide Voluntary Recall of Select Hudson RCI® Sheridan® Endotracheal Tubes

WAYNE, Pa., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), has announced a worldwide recall of certain lots of Hudson RCI® Sheridan® Endotracheal Tubes. The recalled products are designed for oral or nasal intubation and are indicated for airway management. The products involved in this recall are as follows:

Product Name Product Code Product Name Product Code Hudson RCI® Sheridan LTS® 5-11112 Hudson RCI® Sheridan® Preformed 7.0 mm 5-22214 Hudson RCI® Sheridan/CF® 6.0 mm 5-10112 5-22314 5-10212 5-22014 Hudson RCI® Sheridan/CF® 6.5 mm 5-10113 5-22114 5-10213 Hudson RCI® Sheridan® Preformed 7.5 mm 5-22215 Hudson RCI® Sheridan/CF® 7.0 mm 5-10114 5-22315 5-10214 Hudson RCI® Sheridan® Preformed 8.0 mm 5-22216 Hudson RCI® Sheridan/CF® 7.5 mm V5-10115 5-22316 5-10115 Hudson RCI® Sheridan® Preformed 8.5 mm 5-22217 5-10215 Hudson RCI® Sheridan® Uncuffed 6.0 mm 5-10412 Hudson RCI® Sheridan/CF® 8.0 mm 5-10116 Hudson RCI® Sheridan® Uncuffed 6.5 mm 5-10413 5-10216 Hudson RCI® Sheridan® Uncuffed 7.0 mm 5-10414 V5-10116 Hudson RCI® Sheridan®/EZ-ENDO 6.0 mm 5-22512 Hudson RCI® Sheridan/CF® 8.5 mm 5-10117 Hudson RCI® Sheridan®/EZ-ENDO 6.5 mm 5-22513 5-10217 Hudson RCI® Sheridan®/HVT® 6.0 mm 5-10312 Hudson RCI® Sheridan® EZ-ENDO 7.0 mm 5-22514 Hudson RCI® Sheridan®/HVT® 6.5 mm 5-10313 Hudson RCI® Sheridan® EZ-ENDO 7.5 mm 5-22515 Hudson RCI® Sheridan®/HVT® 7.0 mm 5-10314 Hudson RCI® Sheridan® EZ-ENDO 8.0 mm 5-22516 Hudson RCI® Sheridan®/HVT® 7.5 mm 5-10315 Hudson RCI® Sheridan® EZ-ENDO 8.5 mm 5-22517 Hudson RCI® Sheridan®/HVT® 8.0 mm 5-10316 Hudson RCI® Sheridan® Preformed 6.0 mm 5-22212 Hudson RCI® Sheridan®/HVT® 8.5 mm 5-10317 5-22312 Sheridan/CF Novaplus® 7.0 mm V5-10114 5-22112 Sheridan/HVT® Novaplus® 7.0 mm V5-10314 5-22012 Sheridan/HVT® Novaplus® 7.5 mm V5-10315 Hudson RCI® Sheridan® Preformed 6.5 mm 5-22313 Sheridan/HVT® Novaplus® 8.0 mm V5-10316 5-22213 Sheridan/HVT® Novaplus® 8.5 mm V5-10317 5-22013 5-22113

These recalled products were distributed from October 2016 to May 2019. Specific lot codes may be found through the following link: https://p.widencdn.net/ivsxip/AN_ETT_Connector_Customer_Recall_Letter

This voluntary recall is due to reported complaints (<0.0025% of all in scope distributed product) indicating that there is an increased incidence of specific lots of the 15 mm Sheridan connector becoming disconnected from the endotracheal tube (ETT). The immediate consequence for patients is disconnection from the breathing circuit, which may result in insufficient oxygenation, requiring medical intervention. There have been four reports of death, and additional reports of serious injury where ETT disconnection may have been a factor.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified the recall of Hudson RCI® Sheridan® Endotracheal Tubes as a Class I recall. FDA defines a Class I recall as, “a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

Consumers who have affected product should immediately discontinue use and return all affected product to Teleflex or its distributor. The recall notice, with a list of affected product codes and lot numbers, can be found through the following link: https://p.widencdn.net/ivsxip/AN_ETT_Connector_Customer_Recall_Letter

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-866-396-2111; 8am to 7pm, ET, Monday through Friday or email [email protected] .

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax. Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm , or via Regular Mail or Fax (download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178).

