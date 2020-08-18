Teleflex Publishes 2nd Annual Global JOIN Impact Report

The annual report highlights how Teleflex is driving the shift towards a sustainable future through its employee-led JOIN Act with Purpose CSR initiative

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), today announced the publication of its 2nd annual Global JOIN Impact Report. The report outlines the progress the company made in 2019 in the areas of people, environmental sustainability with a focus on pollination, and business programs through its JOIN Act with Purpose initiative. JOIN is Teleflex’s unique way of approaching responsibility powered by its employees.

“I continue to be inspired by the dedication of our employees to act responsibly for the good of our communities, our environment, and those in need. 2019 was no exception,” said Liam Kelly, Chairman, President and CEO. “Our actions across all of Teleflex, including the medical devices we produce, are carried out in support of our Core Values and mission. We also continue to make an impact through the work of The Teleflex Foundation and our Humanitarian Donations Program.”

The theme of ‘Planting with Purpose’ was used across Teleflex’s sites to engage and educate employees about the critical role pollinators play in a sustainable planet. Through volunteering events, employees learned the importance of acting now to improve our conservational efforts and take the necessary steps to ensure we protect our eco-system.

Cam Hicks, Corporate Vice President, Human Resources & Communications said, “Teleflex employees are at the center of everything we do, and because of their efforts, we were able to build on our corporate social responsibility initiatives in 2019. At the local, regional and global levels, thank you for making a difference in the health and quality of people’s lives.”

The Global JOIN Impact Report can be accessed through the home page or investor page of the company’s website www.teleflex.com .

