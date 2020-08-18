Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Teleflex Publishes 2nd Annual Global JOIN Impact Report

Teleflex Publishes 2nd Annual Global JOIN Impact Report

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

The annual report highlights how Teleflex is driving the shift towards a sustainable future through its employee-led JOIN Act with Purpose CSR initiative

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), today announced the publication of its 2nd annual Global JOIN Impact Report. The report outlines the progress the company made in 2019 in the areas of people, environmental sustainability with a focus on pollination, and business programs through its JOIN Act with Purpose initiative. JOIN is Teleflex’s unique way of approaching responsibility powered by its employees.

“I continue to be inspired by the dedication of our employees to act responsibly for the good of our communities, our environment, and those in need. 2019 was no exception,” said Liam Kelly, Chairman, President and CEO. “Our actions across all of Teleflex, including the medical devices we produce, are carried out in support of our Core Values and mission. We also continue to make an impact through the work of The Teleflex Foundation and our Humanitarian Donations Program.”

The theme of ‘Planting with Purpose’ was used across Teleflex’s sites to engage and educate employees about the critical role pollinators play in a sustainable planet. Through volunteering events, employees learned the importance of acting now to improve our conservational efforts and take the necessary steps to ensure we protect our eco-system.

Cam Hicks, Corporate Vice President, Human Resources & Communications said, “Teleflex employees are at the center of everything we do, and because of their efforts, we were able to build on our corporate social responsibility initiatives in 2019. At the local, regional and global levels, thank you for making a difference in the health and quality of people’s lives.”

The Global JOIN Impact Report can be accessed through the home page or investor page of the company’s website www.teleflex.com.

About Teleflex Incorporated
Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, Hudson RCI®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rüsch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Source:
Teleflex Incorporated
Jake Elguicze
Treasurer and Vice President, Investor Relations
610-948-2836

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.