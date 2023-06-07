Company expands Structural Heart Portfolio with the first commercially available bipolar temporary pacing guidewire designed specifically for use during transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and balloon aortic valvuloplasty (BAV)

WAYNE, Pa., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced it will feature the Wattson® Temporary Pacing Guidewire – the first commercially available bipolar temporary pacing guidewire designed specifically for use during TAVR and BAV – at TVT: The Structural Heart Summit, June 7-10 at the Phoenix Convention Center-West.

Featuring a simple design to create procedural efficiencies, the Wattson® Temporary Pacing Guidewire offers dual functionality, supporting both valve delivery and ventricular bipolar pacing during TAVR or BAV procedures. The device offers a procedural alternative designed to help avoid a range of complications1, steps1, and costs2 associated with traditional right ventricular pacing. From its flexible distal pigtail shape to its multiple electrode, bipolar design, the Wattson® Temporary Pacing Guidewire is engineered to help reduce the risk of ventricular perforation while providing confidence in capture during rapid pacing.

“This technology enables us to provide physicians with a new tool specifically engineered to address unmet clinical needs frequently encountered during TAVR or BAV procedures,” said Jake Newman, President of The Americas at Teleflex. “The Wattson® Temporary Pacing Guidewire reflects our focus on purposeful innovation and commitment to providing more options to further simplify minimalist TAVR and other structural procedures.”

The Wattson® Temporary Pacing Guidewire will enter a limited market release phase, with full market release anticipated later this year.

References:

Clinical Investigation: TEMPORARY PACING GUIDEWIRE STUDY. Testing completed by Teleflex. Data on file with Teleflex. Bench test results may not necessarily be indicative of clinical performance. Faurie B, Souteyrand G, Staat P, Godin M, Caussin C, Van Belle E, Mangin L, Meyer P, Dumonteil N, Abdellaoui M, Monségu J, Durand-Zaleski I, Lefèvre T; EASY TAVI Investigators. Left Ventricular Rapid Pacing Via the Valve Delivery Guidewire in Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement. JACC Cardiovasc Interv. 2019 Dec 23;12(24):2449-2459.

CAUTION: Federal (USA) law restricts these devices for sale or use by or on the order of a physician.

