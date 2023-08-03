Teleflex Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Full Year 2023 Outlook

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) (the “Company”) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended July 2, 2023.

Second quarter financial summary

Revenues of $743.3 million, up 5.5% compared to the prior year period; up 5.9% on a constant currency basis

GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $2.35, compared to $2.23 in the prior year period

Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $3.41, compared to $3.39 in the prior year period

2023 guidance summary

Raising GAAP revenue growth guidance to 5.80% to 6.55%

Raising the low end of constant currency revenue growth guidance to 5.50% to 6.25%

Lowering GAAP EPS from continuing operations guidance to $7.33 to $7.93

Maintaining adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations guidance of $13.00 to $13.60, reflecting estimated dilution from the acquisition of Palette Life Sciences AB

“Our solid second quarter performance reflects the strength of our diversified product portfolio and global execution,” said Liam Kelly, Teleflex’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The global environment was stable during the second quarter, and we expect a continuation in the second half of 2023. In addition, we took an important step forward in our durable growth strategy with the agreement to acquire Palette Life Sciences AB. The acquisition of Palette provides us with a high growth portfolio featuring a sculptable rectal spacer that will expand our Interventional Urology franchise with complementary adjunctive therapy for prostate cancer, which we expect will contribute meaningfully to our growth in the coming years.”

NET REVENUE BY SEGMENT

The following table provides information regarding net revenues in each of the Company’s reportable operating segments for the three and six months ended July 2, 2023 and June 26, 2022 on both a GAAP and constant currency basis.

Three Months Ended % Increase / (Decrease) July 2, 2023 June 26, 2022 Reported

Revenue

Growth Currency

Impact Constant

Currency

Revenue Growth Americas $424.7 $412.7 2.9% (0.1)% 3.0% EMEA 147.8 145.2 1.8% 1.1% 0.7% Asia 86.7 76.6 13.1% (6.0)% 19.1% OEM 84.1 70.0 20.2% 0.4% 19.8% Consolidated $743.3 $704.5 5.5% (0.4)% 5.9%

Six Months Ended % Increase / (Decrease) July 2, 2023 June 26, 2022 Reported

Revenue

Growth Currency

Impact Constant

Currency

Revenue Growth Americas $836.5 $790.7 5.8% (0.2)% 6.0% EMEA 291.2 282.1 3.2% (2.1)% 5.3% Asia 165.4 145.8 13.5% (7.3)% 20.8% OEM 161.1 127.7 26.2% (0.2)% 26.4% Consolidated $1,454.2 $1,346.3 8.0% (1.3)% 9.3%

NET REVENUE BY GLOBAL PRODUCT CATEGORY

The following table provides information regarding net revenues in each of the Company’s global product categories for the three and six months ended July 2, 2023 and June 26, 2022 on both a GAAP and constant currency basis.

Three Months Ended % Increase / (Decrease) July 2, 2023 June 26, 2022 Reported

Revenue

Growth Currency

Impact Constant

Currency

Revenue Growth Vascular Access $173.8 $163.9 6.0% (0.6)% 6.6% Interventional 124.8 114.4 9.1% (0.5)% 9.6% Anesthesia 100.8 104.7 (3.7)% (0.1)% (3.6)% Surgical 106.0 99.6 6.3% (1.4)% 7.7% Interventional Urology 77.8 79.8 (2.5)% (0.2)% (2.3)% OEM 84.1 70.0 20.2% 0.4% 19.8% Other 76.0 72.1 5.3% 0.5% 4.8% Consolidated $743.3 $704.5 5.5% (0.4)% 5.9%

Six Months Ended % Increase / (Decrease) July 2, 2023 June 26, 2022 Reported

Revenue

Growth Currency

Impact Constant

Currency

Revenue Growth Vascular Access $351.4 $330.1 6.5% (1.4)% 7.9% Interventional 241.7 211.3 14.4% (1.5)% 15.9% Anesthesia 194.2 191.6 1.3% (1.1)% 2.4% Surgical 205.0 189.3 8.3% (2.5)% 10.8% Interventional Urology 153.2 154.7 (1.0)% (0.3)% (0.7)% OEM 161.1 127.7 26.2% (0.2)% 26.4% Other 147.6 141.6 4.2% (1.4)% 5.6% Consolidated $1,454.2 $1,346.3 8.0% (1.3)% 9.3%

OTHER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets and deferred financing charges for the six months ended July 2, 2023 totaled $122.0 million compared to $116.7 million for the prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents at July 2, 2023 were $250.8 million compared to $292.0 million at December 31, 2022.

Net accounts receivable at July 2, 2023 were $429.3 million compared to $408.8 million at December 31, 2022.

Inventories at July 2, 2023 were $631.6 million compared to $578.5 million at December 31, 2022.

2023 OUTLOOK

The Company increased its full year 2023 GAAP revenue growth outlook to 5.80% to 6.55%, reflecting our expectation that foreign exchange rate fluctuations will not have an impact on our results. On a constant currency basis, the Company increased the low end of the range for its full year 2023 revenue growth outlook for a revised range of 5.50% to 6.25% year-over-year.

The Company lowered its full year 2023 GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations guidance to $7.33 to $7.93. The Company maintained its 2023 adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations guidance of $13.00 to $13.60, representing growth of (0.5)% to 4.1% year-over-year and reflecting estimated dilution from the Palette acquisition.

Forecasted 2023 Constant Currency Revenue Growth Reconciliation

Low High Forecasted 2023 GAAP revenue growth 5.80% 6.55% Estimated impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations 0.30% 0.30% Forecasted 2023 constant currency revenue growth 5.50% 6.25%

Forecasted 2023 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share From Continuing Operations Reconciliation

Low High Forecasted GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $7.33 $7.93 Restructuring, restructuring related and impairment items, net of tax $0.61 $0.61 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related items, net of tax $0.22 $0.22 Other items, net of tax $0.10 $0.10 Pension termination and related charges, net of tax $0.71 $0.71 ERP Implementation, net of tax $0.05 $0.05 MDR, net of tax $0.59 $0.59 Intangible amortization expense, net of tax $3.39 $3.39 Forecasted adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, net of tax $13.00 $13.60

CONFERENCE CALL WEBCAST AND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

ADDITIONAL NOTES

References in this release to the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on adjusted diluted earnings per share include both the impact of translating foreign currencies into U.S. dollars and the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on foreign currency denominated transactions.

In the discussion of segment results, “new products” refers to products for which we initiated commercial sales within the past 36 months and “existing products” refers to products we have sold commercially for more than 36 months.

Certain financial information is presented on a rounded basis, which may cause minor differences. Segment results and commentary exclude the impact of discontinued operations.

NOTES ON NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, commonly referred to as “GAAP”. In this press release, we provide supplemental information, consisting of the following non-GAAP financial measures: constant currency revenue growth and adjusted diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP measures are described in more detail below. Management uses these financial measures to assess Teleflex’s financial performance, make operating decisions, allocate financial resources, provide guidance on possible future results, and assist in its evaluation of period-to-period and peer comparisons. The non-GAAP measures may be useful to investors because they provide insight into management’s assessment of our business, and provide supplemental information pertinent to a comparison of period-to-period results of our ongo