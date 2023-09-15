WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced it has been selected to exhibit Arrow™ VPS Rhythm™ DLX Device and Arrow™ PICCs preloaded with the NaviCurve™ Stylet at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange. Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, will hold the Exchange on Oct. 3 in Grapevine, Texas.

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange offers selected suppliers the unique opportunity to demonstrate their product or service to supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient’s provider customers and subject matter experts who serve on their supply councils. Each product or service will showcase how it improves clinical outcomes, enhances safety or drives incremental improvements to healthcare delivery or business models.

The VPS Rhythm™ DLX Device and NaviCurve™ Stylet are engineered to work together to give Vascular Access Specialists more efficient and predictable PICC placement.

The next-generation VPS Rhythm™ DLX Device provides real-time catheter tip location information by using the patient’s cardiac electrical activity. The device is also available with an optional integrated ultrasound featuring a Catheter-to-Vessel ratio tool that promotes standardization in vessel measurement. This device works in concert with the Arrow™ PICC preloaded with the NaviCurve™ Stylet, providing innovative tip navigation/location technologies.

The VPS Rhythm™ DLX Device eliminates the need for a confirmatory x-ray, helping the clinician insert seamlessly through ultrasound vessel assessment, PICC navigation, to final tip confirmation in the lower third of the superior vena cava.1

Due to the variability of patient vasculature, all PICCs can occasionally have difficulty advancing into the superior vena cava (SVC) on the first attempt. The NaviCurve™ Stylet features an anatomical curve and flexible tip that are designed to self-orient to patient anatomy for enhanced PICC advancement into the superior vena cava (SVC) for successful insertion.1

“We are very excited to bring our PICCs and Navigation system to the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange,” says Lisa Kudlacz, President and General Manager, Vascular at Teleflex. “Partnering with healthcare providers to eliminate vascular access related complications is important work, and we are eager to show off the VPS Rhythm™ DLX Device and updated Arrow™ PICCs preloaded with the NaviCurve™ Stylet to demonstrate exactly how it can help enhance care.”

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange is part of Vizient’s Innovative Technology Program that includes product review of supplier-submitted technologies by provider-led councils and task forces. Since 2003, Vizient has reviewed over 1,600 product submissions as part of its Innovative Technology Program.

