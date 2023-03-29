Product Pairing Offers an Impactful Partnership for Bariatric Surgery

WAYNE, Pa., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced a supply agreement with W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (Gore) to use Gore’s GORE® SEAMGUARD® Bioabsorbable Staple Line Reinforcement material in a staple line reinforcement device designed by Teleflex for use with the Titan SGS® Powered Stapling Device. With these two innovative technologies paired together, bariatric surgeons will be able to utilize the advanced technology of the Titan SGS® Device with GORE® SEAMGUARD® Bioabsorbable Staple Line Reinforcement material. Teleflex will provide specifics around future product commercialization dates.

“We recognize that GORE® SEAMGUARD® Bioabsorbable Staple Line Reinforcement has nearly 20 years of market presence as a leading solution to help reduce bleeds and leaks in bariatric surgeries,” said James Ferguson, President, and General Manager, Surgical, Teleflex Incorporated. “As an emerging innovator in medical devices for bariatric surgery, we are excited to see the groundbreaking Titan SGS® Device continue to elevate the stapling technique by pairing two successful brands in a partnership that benefits the bariatric surgery space.”

Developed by Standard Bariatrics, Inc. now a part of Teleflex, the Titan SGS® Device is a sterile, single patient use instrument used for longitudinal transection and resection of the gastric tissue for sleeve gastrectomy pouch creation.1 It is the only stapler available in the United States with a specific FDA indication for sleeve pouch creation in bariatric procedures. The powered stapling Titan SGS® Device offers a range of benefits:

Shown to cut stapling time for a sleeve gastrectomy in half with one 55-second firing sequence. 1 , 4

Helps surgeons deliver a more consistent and repeatable gastric sleeve anatomy with the industry’s longest continuous staple line of 23 cm with no overlapping staples.2,3

GORE® SEAMGUARD® Bioabsorbable Staple Line Reinforcement is a synthetic buttressing material engineered to reduce leaks and bleeding and strengthen the staple line by redistributing the pressure exerted by an individual staple over a wider area5. More than 5 million devices* have been implanted globally, with more than 85 peer-reviewed clinical articles* supporting the use of GORE® SEAMGUARD® Reinforcement. In addition to the Titan SGS® Device, GORE® SEAMGUARD® Reinforcement material can be used with a variety of surgical staplers.

“We are proud that our product was sought out by Standard Bariatrics and Teleflex, to be integrated into their unique single fire stapler,” said Jake Goble, Business Leader, Gore’s Medical Products Division.

For bariatric surgeons who currently use a synthetic buttressing material to reduce perioperative leaks and bleeding with sleeve gastrectomy, the union of these medical products is welcome news.

Paul Enochs, MD, founding partner of Bariatric Specialists of North Carolina (now part of WakeMed Bariatric Surgery & Medical Weight Loss) Cary, NC, and Titan SGS® Device user said, “Staple line reinforcement is an important option that many surgeons depend on when performing bariatric operations to support hemostasis of staple lines. A leading innovator, GORE® SEAMGUARD® Reinforcement material offers years of dependable reliability and consistent performance. I am excited to hear it will be an option for surgeons using the Titan SGS® Platform for sleeve gastrectomy.”

Learn more about the Titan SGS® Device and GORE® SEAMGUARD® Bioabsorbable Staple Line Reinforcement.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

About W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments—from outer space to the world’s highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With more than 11,000 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $3.8 billion. For more information, visit g ore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Paul Enochs is a paid consultant of Teleflex Incorporated and W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

